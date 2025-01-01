Best of Laughlin Package
Enjoy lodging accommodations at the Avi Resort & Casino and golf at Mojave Resort Golf Club and Huukan Golf Club.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Lodging accommodations at the Avi Resort & Casino
- Golf for each player at your choice of the following courses:
- Mojave Resort Golf Club
- Huukan Golf Club
Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**
*Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
**Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.