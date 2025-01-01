Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Huukan Golf Club

Mojave Resort Golf Club

Huukan Golf Club

Avi Resort & Casino

Avi Resort & Casino

Best of Laughlin Package

Enjoy lodging accommodations at the Avi Resort & Casino and golf at Mojave Resort Golf Club and Huukan Golf Club.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Lodging accommodations at the Avi Resort & Casino
  • Golf for each player at your choice of the following courses:
    • Mojave Resort Golf Club
    • Huukan Golf Club

  • Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**

    *Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
    **Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.

