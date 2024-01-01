Luxor Resort & Casino Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 3 nights’ accommodations at the Luxor Resort & Casino and up to 3 rounds of golf at your choice of Legacy Golf Course, Las Vegas National Golf Course, and Desert Pines Golf Course.

From $137 Per Person/Night*

The Luxor Hotel & Casino is a beautiful property located on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. Known for its pyramid shape, Luxor is one of the most iconic hotels in the area and with over 4000 units ranging from pyramid rooms to luxurious suites, Luxor truly has something for everyone. The casino, live entertainment, full-service spa, and first-class pool complex are a few activities guests can indulge themselves in.

Dining options are also plentiful as guests can choose from a variety of restaurants including ‘Diablo’s Cantina,’ ‘Public House,’ and ‘TENDER Steakhouse.’ With numerous championship-level golf courses in the area, this centrally located hotel will provide guests with a truly unforgettable experience.