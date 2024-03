MGM Grand Hotel & Casino Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Aliante Course, Snow Mountain Course, Lexington Course, Desert Pines Golf Course, TPC Las Vegas Course, Concord Course, and Sun Mountain Course.

From $157 Per Person/Night*

The MGM Grand boasts a fantastic selection of new rooms & suites, entertainment, clubs, lounges, and world-class dining, making it one of the most luxurious hotels available when on a golf trip in Las Vegas.