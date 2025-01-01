Summerlin Golf Getaway Package
FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING*
FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING*
FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING*
FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING*
FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING*
FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING*
Summerlin Golf Getaway Package
Enjoy accommodations at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa, SunCoast Hotel & Casino, or the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa and golf at Palm Valley Golf Course, Eagle Crest Golf Course, or Highland Falls Golf Club.
Click Below for Pricing*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:
- JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa
- SunCoast Hotel & Casino
- The Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
- Golf for each player at the following courses:
- Palm Valley Golf Course
- Eagle Crest Golf Course
- Highland Falls Golf Club
-
Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**
*Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
**Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.