Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING*

Highland Falls Golf Club

FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING*

Palm Valley Golf Course

FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING*

Eagle Crest Golf Course

FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING*

JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa

FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING*

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

FROM CLICK BELOW FOR PRICING*

SunCoast Hotel & Casino

Summerlin Golf Getaway Package

Enjoy accommodations at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa, SunCoast Hotel & Casino, or the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa and golf at Palm Valley Golf Course, Eagle Crest Golf Course, or Highland Falls Golf Club.

Click Below for Pricing*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:
    • JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa
    • SunCoast Hotel & Casino
    • The Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
  • Golf for each player at the following courses:
    • Palm Valley Golf Course
    • Eagle Crest Golf Course
    • Highland Falls Golf Club

  • Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**

    *Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
    **Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.

Click “Book Now” to start planning your next golf getaway

Now Reading
Summerlin Golf Getaway Package
Search Near Me