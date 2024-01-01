FROM FROM $157 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of SouthShore Golf Course, Reflection Bay Golf Course, Chimera Golf Course, and Rio Secco Golf Course.

From $157 Per Person/Night*

The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa is a modern and comfortable 4-star hotel peacefully located away from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip while remaining close enough for a fun night out. With tremendous views of the mountains and lake, the resort offers guests several dining options, numerous onsite activities, and two excellent golf courses nearby.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

2 NIGHTS/2 ROUNDS – From $157 pp/pn*

  • Aliante Course
  • Snow Mountain Course

2 NIGHTS/2 ROUNDS – From $197 pp/pn*

  • TPC Las Vegas Course
  • Sun Mountain Course

3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – From $167 pp/pn*

  • Aliante Course
  • Snow Mountain Course
  • Lexington Course

3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – From $177 pp/pn*

  • TPC Las Vegas Course
  • Sun Mountain Course
  • Concord Course

5 NIGHTS/4 ROUNDS – From $167 pp/pn*

  • Aliante Course
  • Snow Mountain Course
  • Lexington Course
  • Desert Pines Golf Course

* Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees..

