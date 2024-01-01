Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort Stay & Play Package
Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of SouthShore Golf Course, Reflection Bay Golf Course, Chimera Golf Course, and Rio Secco Golf Course.
The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa is a modern and comfortable 4-star hotel peacefully located away from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip while remaining close enough for a fun night out. With tremendous views of the mountains and lake, the resort offers guests several dining options, numerous onsite activities, and two excellent golf courses nearby.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
2 NIGHTS/2 ROUNDS – From $157 pp/pn*
- Aliante Course
- Snow Mountain Course
2 NIGHTS/2 ROUNDS – From $197 pp/pn*
- TPC Las Vegas Course
- Sun Mountain Course
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – From $167 pp/pn*
- Aliante Course
- Snow Mountain Course
- Lexington Course
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – From $177 pp/pn*
- TPC Las Vegas Course
- Sun Mountain Course
- Concord Course
5 NIGHTS/4 ROUNDS – From $167 pp/pn*
- Aliante Course
- Snow Mountain Course
- Lexington Course
- Desert Pines Golf Course
* Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees..