Resorts World Catskills Stay & Play Package
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
Resorts World Catskills Stay & Play Package
Enjoy lodging accommodations at Resorts World Catskills Casino and golf at The Monster at Resorts World Catskills.
Click Below for Pricing*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Lodging accommodations at Resorts World Catskills Casino
- Golf for each player at The Monster at Resorts World Catskills
- Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**
*Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
**Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.