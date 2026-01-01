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The Monster Golf Club

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The Monster Golf Club

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The Monster Golf Club

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Resorts World Catskills

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Resorts World Catskills Casino

Resorts World Catskills Stay & Play Package

Enjoy lodging accommodations at Resorts World Catskills Casino and golf at The Monster at Resorts World Catskills.

Click Below for Pricing*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Lodging accommodations at Resorts World Catskills Casino
  • Golf for each player at The Monster at Resorts World Catskills
  • Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**

*Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
**Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.

Click “Book Now” to start planning your next golf getaway

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Resorts World Catskills Stay & Play Package
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