Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Mid Pines Golf Course, Pine Needles Golf Course, Tobacco Road Golf Course, and The New Course.

From $167 Per Person/Night*

Packed with southern hospitality, the Mid Pines Inn is full of tradition and home to an internationally acclaimed golf course. It feels like stepping back in time as you go into Mid Pines Inn as this Georgian-style accommodation is bursting with charm and history.

The Mid Pines golf course ranks as one of the best golf courses in North Carolina, which is nestled in the rolling landscape and defined by the huge pine trees that hug the edge of the fairways. Across the road from the Mid Pines Inn is the equally impressive sister course, Pine Needles (also a Ross-design).