Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club

Pine Needles Golf Course

Pine Needles Golf Course - 4th hole

Pine Needles Golf Course - 11th hole

Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Mid Pines Golf Course, Pine Needles Golf Course, Tobacco Road Golf Course, and The New Course.

Set amongst the pine forests of North Carolina you’ll find Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club. Choose from 74 guest rooms or opt for one of the chalet-style lodges. Comfort, relaxation, and serene views are the norm at this golf retreat. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, grass tennis court and state of the art fitness center.

The Donald Ross-designed Pine Needles course is ranked one of the best courses in North Carolina, maybe even the country, and just across the road is the equally impressive Mid Pines (also a Ross-design).

WHAT'S INCLUDED

2 NIGHTS/2 ROUNDS – From $187 pp/pn*

  • Pine Needles Golf Course
  • Mid Pines Golf Course

3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – From $187 pp/pn*

  • Pine Needles Golf Course
  • Mid Pines Golf Course
  • Tobacco Road Golf Course

5 NIGHTS/4 ROUNDS – From $167 pp/pn*

  • Pine Needles Golf Course
  • Mid Pines Golf Course
  • Tobacco Road Golf Course
  • The New Course

* Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees.

