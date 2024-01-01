Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Mid Pines Golf Course, Pine Needles Golf Course, Tobacco Road Golf Course, and The New Course.

From $167 Per Person/Night*

Set amongst the pine forests of North Carolina you’ll find Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club. Choose from 74 guest rooms or opt for one of the chalet-style lodges. Comfort, relaxation, and serene views are the norm at this golf retreat. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, grass tennis court and state of the art fitness center.

The Donald Ross-designed Pine Needles course is ranked one of the best courses in North Carolina, maybe even the country, and just across the road is the equally impressive Mid Pines (also a Ross-design).