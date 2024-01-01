Talamore Golf Resort Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Talamore Golf Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Mid Pines Golf Course, Mid South Course, Tobacco Road Golf Course, and The New Course.

From $137 Per Person/Night*

Talamore Golf Resort is a golfer’s dream with the villas each offering well-appointed 2 and 3-bedroom accommodations. Enjoy spectacular views of the nearby Reservoir Park as well as the Rees Jones-designed The New Course at Talamore. It’s not just the golf to enjoy here – there is a new open-air garden BBQ pavilion to enjoy an outdoor pool.

Alternatively, stay 2 miles down the road at Talamore’s sister property, The Lodges at Mid-South. Enjoy the luxury of high-end condominiums, each with stunning views of the Mid-South Golf Course. The New Course at Talamore and the Mid-South Course are two of the finest courses in North Carolina.