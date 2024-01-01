Talamore Golf Resort Stay & Play Package
Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Talamore Golf Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Mid Pines Golf Course, Mid South Course, Tobacco Road Golf Course, and The New Course.
From $137 Per Person/Night*
Talamore Golf Resort is a golfer’s dream with the villas each offering well-appointed 2 and 3-bedroom accommodations. Enjoy spectacular views of the nearby Reservoir Park as well as the Rees Jones-designed The New Course at Talamore. It’s not just the golf to enjoy here – there is a new open-air garden BBQ pavilion to enjoy an outdoor pool.
Alternatively, stay 2 miles down the road at Talamore’s sister property, The Lodges at Mid-South. Enjoy the luxury of high-end condominiums, each with stunning views of the Mid-South Golf Course. The New Course at Talamore and the Mid-South Course are two of the finest courses in North Carolina.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
2 NIGHTS/2 ROUNDS – From $147 pp/pn*
- Mid South Course
- The New Course
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – From $157 pp/pn*
- Mid South Course
- The New Course
- Tobacco Road Golf Course
5 NIGHTS/4 ROUNDS – From $137 pp/pn*
- Mid South Course
- Mid Pines Golf Course
- Tobacco Road Golf Course
- The New Course
* Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees.