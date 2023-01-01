Pronghorn Golf Experience Package
Take your golf game to the next level with our exclusive golf package. Stay with us for a minimum of two nights and get 4 rounds of golf included with your stay, two on each of our award winning courses. Tee off on the challenging Jack Nicklaus Signature Course and test your skills on our pristine Championship Course. This is your chance to check off two bucket-list golf courses in one trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. Book your immersive experience today and experience golf at its finest!
From $227 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 2 nights’ accommodations at Juniper Preserve Resort & Lodge**
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at Pronghorn Golf Club – Nicklaus & Fazio Courses
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.
** 2-night minimum stay; additional nights and rounds available.