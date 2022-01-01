Pennsylvania Golf Packages

Pennsylvania: Where golf mixes with mountains and major metropolises

Between the major cities of Pittsburgh in the west and Philadelphia in the east, Pennsylvania is brimming with beautiful natural landscapes, from the rolling hills of rural countryside to the rugged Allegheny Mountains and Allegheny National Forest. The golf courses of the state are fortunate to showcase this natural beauty. Philly is loaded with some of the most elite and historic private country clubs in America. Pennsylvania’s best golf resorts – the Omni Bedford Springs and Nemacolin – are off the beaten path but so worth the journey. And don’t forget Hershey, the “sweetest place on earth” that’s also home to 36 holes, including a former PGA Championship venue.