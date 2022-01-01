SANDALS – BAHAMAS
Located at the Bahamas' Leading Golf Resort, Greg Norman's award-winning golf course design at Sandals Emerald Bay preserves the landscape's pristine beauty and natural barriers. As the longest course in the Caribbean, winding through seaside dunes along a stunning peninsula, this 18-hole, par 72 championship course is consistently regarded as one of the best in the Caribbean by Travel + Leisure Golf. Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course is the proud host of the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, a PGA TOUR-sanctioned Korn Ferry Tour event.
From $1017 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Accommodations at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort
- Unlimited golf at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course
- 5-star gourmet dining at up to 16 restaurants per resort
- Breakfast, lunch, dinner and anytime snacks
- Unlimited premium liquors
- Up to 11 bars per resort
- Stocked bars in every room
- PADI-Certified scuba diving (and all equipment)
- Hobie Cats, paddle boards, kayaks
- Beach volleyball, basketball, pool tables
- Day and night tennis
- Day and night entertainment, including live shows
- Roundtrip airport transfers
- All tips, taxes and gratuities
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date.