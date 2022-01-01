FROM FROM $687 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The Sandals La Toc Golf Club

The Sandals La Toc Golf Club

The Sandals La Toc Golf Club

SANDALS – ST. LUCIA

Guests staying at any of the three Sandals resorts in St. Lucia can enjoy two Sandals golf courses perfect for play at any skill-level. The Sandals La Toc Golf Club is an executive style 9-hole, par 33 course, which is both fun and challenging, and located directly on the resort; the all-remastered 18-hole, par 71 Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate boasts a Greg Norman-designed championship caliber course layout that features 7,000+ yards and dramatic elevation changes with undulating greens.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Accommodations at Sandals Halcyon, Sandals Grande St. Lucia, or Sandals Regency Le Toc
  • Unlimited golf at Sandals Regency Le Toc (9 holes) or Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club (18 holes)
  • 5-star gourmet dining at up to 16 restaurants per resort
  • Breakfast, lunch, dinner and anytime snacks
  • Unlimited premium liquors
  • Up to 11 bars per resort
  • Stocked bars in every room
  • PADI-Certified scuba diving (and all equipment)
  • Hobie Cats, paddle boards, kayaks
  • Beach volleyball, basketball, pool tables
  • Day and night tennis
  • Day and night entertainment, including live shows
  • Roundtrip airport transfers
  • All tips, taxes and gratuities

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date.

