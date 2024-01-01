Awesome Aberdeen Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Chester Hotel and 5 rounds (Instead of staying at Meldrum House we suggest the Chester Hotel)

The endless miles of sandy coastlines make Aberdeen perfect for golfers seeking some phenomenal links golf. Each course on this break has breath-taking views of Aberdeen. However, being on the coast also makes the courses susceptible to wind blows making this break one for those looking to take on a challenge! When you’re not battling the elements, Aberdeen is full of places and sights to see on this once in a lifetime trip.

From $477 Per Person/Night*