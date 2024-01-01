Awesome Aberdeen Golf Package
Awesome Aberdeen Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Chester Hotel and 5 rounds (Instead of staying at Meldrum House we suggest the Chester Hotel)
The endless miles of sandy coastlines make Aberdeen perfect for golfers seeking some phenomenal links golf. Each course on this break has breath-taking views of Aberdeen. However, being on the coast also makes the courses susceptible to wind blows making this break one for those looking to take on a challenge! When you’re not battling the elements, Aberdeen is full of places and sights to see on this once in a lifetime trip.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- Balgownie Links at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club
- Cruden Bay Golf Club
- Trump International Golf Links at Trump International Scotland
- Newburgh on Ythan Golf Club
- Murcar Links
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Edinburgh airport and travel to the Chester Hotel. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play Balgownie Links at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Optional – explore the stunning beaches and coastlines of Aberdeen.
- Day 3: Play Cruden Bay Golf Club.
- Day 4: Play Trump International Golf Links at Trump International Scotland.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Take a tour and explore the Medieval castles of Dunnottar and Craigievar.
- Day 6: Play Newburgh on Ythan Golf Club. Spend the afternoon touring the original BrewDog Brewery.
- Day 7: Play Murcar Links. Spend the evening in Aberdeen absorbing the vibrant night-life.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Edinburgh airport.