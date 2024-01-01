Easy Edinburgh Golf Package
Easy Edinburgh Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at the No.12 Hotel & Bistro and 5 rounds
Experience Scotland’s Golf Coast staying in a fantastic family-owned hotel, only minutes away from a array of traditional pubs and restaurants. Play some of the top rated link’s courses in the country including West Links alongside phenomenal championship standard courses at Gullane No. 1 and Gullane No. 2.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- Gullane No. 1 at Gullane Golf Club
- Dunbar Golf Club
- West Links at North Berwick Golf Club
- Gullane No. 2 Course at Gullane Golf Club
- Kilspindie Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Edinburgh airport and travel to the No. 12 Hotel & Bistro. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play Gullane No. 1 at Gullane Golf Club.
- Day 3: Play Dunbar Golf Club. Optional – explore the sandy beaches just a few minutes walk from the hotel.
- Day 4: Play West Links at North Berwick Golf Club.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Head to Edinburgh city centre for a day of sightseeing at Edinburgh Castle, Zoo and the dungeons.
- Day 6: Play Gullane No. 2 Course at Gullane Golf Club.
- Day 7: Play Kilspindie Golf Club. Head to Edinburgh for your final evening to enjoy the vibrant night-life the city has to offer.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Edinburgh airport.