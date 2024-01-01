FROM FROM $417 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Gullane No. 1 at Gullane Golf Club

Kilspindie Golf Club

Dunbar Golf Club

No.12 Hotel & Bistro

West Links at North Berwick Golf Club

Easy Edinburgh Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at the No.12 Hotel & Bistro and 5 rounds

Experience Scotland’s Golf Coast staying in a fantastic family-owned hotel, only minutes away from a array of traditional pubs and restaurants. Play some of the top rated link’s courses in the country including West Links alongside phenomenal championship standard courses at Gullane No. 1 and Gullane No. 2.

From $417 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 7 nights’ accommodation
  • 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
    • Gullane No. 1 at Gullane Golf Club
    • Dunbar Golf Club
    • West Links at North Berwick Golf Club
    • Gullane No. 2 Course at Gullane Golf Club
    • Kilspindie Golf Club
  • Daily breakfast included
  • Price includes all tax and resort fees
  • Private tour transportation available on request

Day-by-day itinerary

  • Day 1: Arrive at Edinburgh airport and travel to the No. 12 Hotel & Bistro. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
  • Day 2: Play Gullane No. 1 at Gullane Golf Club.
  • Day 3: Play Dunbar Golf Club. Optional – explore the sandy beaches just a few minutes walk from the hotel.
  • Day 4: Play West Links at North Berwick Golf Club.
  • Day 5: Rest Day – Head to Edinburgh city centre for a day of sightseeing at Edinburgh Castle, Zoo and the dungeons.
  • Day 6: Play Gullane No. 2 Course at Gullane Golf Club.
  • Day 7: Play Kilspindie Golf Club. Head to Edinburgh for your final evening to enjoy the vibrant night-life the city has to offer.
  • Day 8: Check-out and depart for Edinburgh airport.

