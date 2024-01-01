Scottish Highlands Hidden Gems Golf Package
FROM FROM $277 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $277 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $277 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Scottish Highlands Hidden Gems Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at the Glen Mhor Hotel and 5 rounds
The rewarding Scottish Highlands are a must visit for any keen golfer. Experience some of the country’s most outstanding scenery whilst playing some of the most renowned links courses in the area. The Golspie Golf Course covers links, meadowland, heathland and parkland terrain all in one outstanding course and with central accommodation, you’re in the perfect position to explore all the highlands has to offer.
From $277 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- Tain Golf Club
- Brora Golf Club
- Nairn Golf Club
- Golspie Golf Club
- Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Edinburgh airport and travel to the Glen Mhor Hotel & Apartments. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play Tain Golf Club.
- Day 3: Play Brora Golf Club. Optional sight-seeing to take in the outstanding mountainous scenery.
- Day 4: Play Nairn Golf Club. Take a visit to the beach at Culbin Sands after the round.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Opportunity to tour the ‘Capital of the Highlands’ (Inverness). Explore the unique array of shops and traditional pubs Inverness has to offer.
- Day 6: Play Golspie Golf Club. Opportunity to visit Dunrobin Castle after the round.
- Day 7: Play Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club. Optional sightseeing around the local region including Loch Ness and Urquhart Castle.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Edinburgh airport.