Scottish Highlands Signature Golf Package
Scottish Highlands Signature Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at the Kingsmills Hotel and 5 rounds
World class golf in a spectacular location is what you’ll receive on a trip to the Scottish Highlands. Play a worldwide top 100 course at Castle Stuart Golf Links, take on the flagship course of North Scotland at Royal Dornoch, and witness sea views from every hole at Nairn Golf Club. This signature collection of courses combined with an authentic highlands hotel makes this break one to not pass on.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- Castle Stuart Golf Links
- Championship Course at Royal Dornoch Golf Club
- Nairn Golf Club
- Brora Golf Club
- Moray Old Course at Moray Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Edinburgh airport and travel to the Kingsmills Hotel. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play Castle Stuart Golf Links.
- Day 3: Play Championship Course at Royal Dornoch Golf Club. Optional sightseeing to explore the fantastic scenery across the Scottish Highlands.
- Day 4: Play Nairn Golf Club.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Opportunity to venture into Inverness for some sightseeing of the many historic castles and monuments the area has to offer or for visiting stunning natural sites such as Loch Ness or Glen Affric.
- Day 6: Play Brora Golf Club. Opportunity to visit Dunrobin Castle or take a tour of the Glenmorangie Whisky Distillery after the round.
- Day 7: Play Moray Old Course at Moray Golf Club. Optional visiting of some of the local whisky distilleries in the area.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Edinburgh airport.