St Andrews, Highlands & Edinburgh Trilogy Tour
St Andrews, Highlands & Edinburgh Trilogy Tour - 10 nights B&B with 6 rounds of championship golf
A golf tour that allows you to experience the iconic Home of Golf at St Andrews, the spectacular golf of the Scottish Highlands and the historic city of Edinburgh is certainly not one to miss out on. Spend 4 days in St Andrews and take on the outstanding Old Course, then transfer to the highlands for some spectacular links golf at Royal Dornoch and Castle Stuart and finish the tour in Edinburgh with a chance to explore the Scottish Capital.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 10 nights’ accommodation
- 6 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- New Course at St Andrews Links
- Kingsbarns Golf Links
- Old Course at St Andrews Links (via the daily ballot)
- The Old Course at Moray Golf Club
- Championship Course at Royal Dornoch Golf Club
- Castle Stuart Golf Links
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Edinburgh airport and travel to Ardgowan Hotel. Check-in for a 4-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play the New Course at St Andrews Links.
- Day 3: Play the Kingsbarns Golf Links.
- Day 4: Play the Old Course at St Andrews Links (via daily ballot if successful)
- Day 5: Rest day – Sightseeing for the day around the heart of St Andrews. Explore the University of St Andrews and the British Golf Museum. In the afternoon, transfer over to Sandown House, Nairn and check-in for a 4-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 6: Play the Old Course at Moray Golf Club.
- Day 7: Rest day – Spend the day exploring your glorious surroundings and really taking in the Scottish Highlands.
- Day 8: Play the Championship Course at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.
- Day 9: Play Castle Stuart Golf Links. Transfer to Hotel du Vin, Edinburgh and check-in for a 2-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 10: Rest day – Explore Edinburgh Castle and take on the thrill of the Edinburgh Dungeon’s.
- Day 11: Check out and depart for Edinburgh airport.