St Andrews Signature Golf Package
FROM FROM $517 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $517 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $517 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $517 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $517 (USD) PP/NIGHT
St Andrews Signature Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Rusacks Hotel and 5 rounds
The fantastic location of the Rusacks hotel makes it perfect for an easy 5* getaway to Scotland with a wide range of golf courses within stone’s throw. Experience a challenging round at the PGA Centenary and Castle Course and take in the scenic views of the North Sea from every hole at the Kingsbarn Golf Course. At the iconic home of golf, you won’t be short of a variety of testing and stunning courses that will make this trip one to remember.
From $517 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- New Course at St Andrews Links
- Kingsbarns Golf Course at Kingsbarn Golf Links
- Championship Course at Carnousite Golf Links
- Dumbarnie Links at Dumbarnie Links
- PGA Centenary Course at The Gleneagles Resort
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Edinburgh airport and travel to the 5* Rusacks Hotel. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play the New Course at St Andrews Links.
- Day 3: Play the Kingsbarns Golf Course at the Kingsbarns Golf Links. Optional sight-seeing around the historic town of St Andrews.
- Day 4: Play the Championship Course at Carnoustie Golf Links.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Explore the outstanding beaches along the East Coast just a few minutes’ walk from your hotel. Finish the day at the traditional pubs in the town center.
- Day 6: Play Dumbarnie Links at Dumbarnie Links.
- Day 7: Play the PGA Centenary Course at the Gleneagles Resort. Optional sightseeing around the St Andrews Castle.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Edinburgh airport.