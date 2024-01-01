St Andrews Signature Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Rusacks Hotel and 5 rounds

The fantastic location of the Rusacks hotel makes it perfect for an easy 5* getaway to Scotland with a wide range of golf courses within stone’s throw. Experience a challenging round at the PGA Centenary and Castle Course and take in the scenic views of the North Sea from every hole at the Kingsbarn Golf Course. At the iconic home of golf, you won’t be short of a variety of testing and stunning courses that will make this trip one to remember.

From $517 Per Person/Night*