St Andrews Value Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at The Albany Hotel and 5 rounds

Experience the iconic Home of Golf at St Andrews and play the wide variety of links courses St Andrews has to offer. Spend your days playing some of the famous Old Tom Morris design courses and encounter one of the oldest golf courses in the world at Leven Links. This package is perfect value for those looking to experience all that the East Coast has to offer for amazing golf as well as exploring the heart of the historic town of St Andrews.

From $327 Per Person/Night*