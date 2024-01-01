St Andrews Value Golf Package
St Andrews Value Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at The Albany Hotel and 5 rounds
Experience the iconic Home of Golf at St Andrews and play the wide variety of links courses St Andrews has to offer. Spend your days playing some of the famous Old Tom Morris design courses and encounter one of the oldest golf courses in the world at Leven Links. This package is perfect value for those looking to experience all that the East Coast has to offer for amazing golf as well as exploring the heart of the historic town of St Andrews.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- New Course at St Andrews Links
- Jubilee Course at St Andrews Links
- Balcomie Links at Crail Golfing Society
- Castle Course at St Andrews Links
- Leven Links Golf Course at Leven Links Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Edinburgh airport and travel to The Albany Hotel. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play the New Course at St Andrews Links.
- Day 3: Play the Jubilee Course at St Andrews Links. Optional sightseeing to explore the historic St Andrews Castle.
- Day 4: Play the Balcomie Links Course at the Crail Golfing Society.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Opportunity to explore the many scenic walks, parks and beaches St Andrews has to offer.
- Day 6: Play the Castle Course at St Andrews Links.
- Day 7: Play Leven Links Golf Course at Leven Links Golf Club. Enjoy an evening in St Andrews town center exploring the great pubs and restaurants the area has to offer.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Edinburgh airport.