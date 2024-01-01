The Complete Scottish Coast to Coast Golf Tour
The Complete Scottish Coast to Coast Golf Tour - 10 nights B&B with 8 rounds of championship golf
Starting on the South West coast, making a stop to experience the iconic home of golf at St Andrews and finishing down in North Berwick, this package is jam packed with three past and present Open Championship courses as well as a few hidden treasures along the way. Staying in 4 and 5* hotels along the way, this tour will offer you unforgettable golf, delicious food and sensational views as well as potentially the chance to play the phenomenal Old Course at St Andrews.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 10 nights’ accommodation
- 8 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- Western Gailes Golf Club
- Prestwick Golf Club
- Royal Troon Golf Club
- Crail Golfing Society
- Carnoustie Golf Links
- Kingsbarns Golf Links
- Dunbar Golf Club
- North Berwick Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Edinburgh airport and travel to Piersland House Hotel. Check-in for a 3-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play the Western Gailes Golf Club. Optional sightseeing to some of the historic castles along the South West.
- Day 3: Play the Prestwick Golf Club. Optional sightseeing around some local seaside towns.
- Day 4: Play Royal Troon Golf Club. Transfer to Rusacks Hotel after round for a 4-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 5: Play Crail Golfing Society.
- Day 6: Rest day – Opportunity to tour St Andrews or take your chances and enter the ballot to play the famous St Andrews Old Course.
- Day 7: Play Carnoustie Golf Links.
- Day 8: Play Kingsbarns Golf Links. Transfer to the Marine Hotel, North Berwick for a 3-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 9: Play Dunbar Golf Club. Optional sightseeing around the local area.
- Day 10: Play North Berwick Golf Club.
- Day 11: Check out and depart for Edinburgh airport.