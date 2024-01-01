West Coast Scotland Hidden Gems Golf Package
FROM FROM $327 (USD) PP/NIGHT
West Coast Scotland Hidden Gems Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Piersland House Hotel and 5 rounds
Tucked away on the South West Coast of Scotland, this package offers you the chance to play some of the most authentic and challenging links courses, alongside the chance to play the famous Prestwick Golf Course that held the first Open Championship in 1860. Paired with a stay at the 4* Piersland House Hotel, this package will give you an unforgettable trip.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf
- Western Gailes Golf Club
- Dundonald Links
- Gailes Links
- Prestwick Golf Club
- Kilmarnock Barassie Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Glasgow airport and travel to The Piersland House Hotel. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play the Western Gailes Golf Club.
- Day 3: Play Dundonald Links. Explore the South Beach in Troon, just a few minutes’ walk away from your hotel.
- Day 4: Play the Gailes Links.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Take a direct train from Troon station to Glasgow city center for a day of sight-seeing.
- Day 6: Play Prestwick Golf Club.
- Day 7: Play Kilmarnock Barassie Golf Club.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Glasgow airport.