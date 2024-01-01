West Coast Scotland Open Championship Golf Package
West Coast Scotland Open Championship Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at the Marine Hotel in Troon and 5 rounds (Instead of staying at Trump Turnberry we suggest the Marine Hotel in Troon)
Experience the past, present and future of The Open on this bucket list package that gets you playing 3 iconic Open courses along the South West Coast of Scotland as well as the traditional Western Gailes Golf Course. Staying right next to the famous Old Course at Royal Troon, your break won’t be short of challenging golf complimented by amazing views.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- Old Course at Royal Troon Golf Club
- Prestwick Golf Club
- Ailsa Golf Course at Trump Turnberry, a Luxury Collection Resort
- Dundonald Links
- Western Gailes Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Glasgow airport and travel to Troon Marine Hotel. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play the Old Course at Royal Troon Golf Club.
- Day 3: Play the Prestwick Golf Club.
- Day 4: Play Ailsa Golf Course at Trump Turnberry, a Luxury Collection Resort.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Opportunity to explore the many beaches along the South West coast. Explore Troon and their many local pubs and bars into the evening.
- Day 6: Play Dundonald Links.
- Day 7: Play Western Gailes Golf Club.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Glasgow airport.