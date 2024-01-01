Francis Marion Hotel Stay & Play

Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Francis Marion Hotel and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of RiverTowne Golf Course, Charleston National Golf Course, Wild Dunes – Harbor Course, Wild Dunes – Links Course, and Stono Ferry Golf Course.

From $187 Per Person/Night*

Opened in 1924, the Francis Marion Hotel offers courteous service, elegant accommodation options, and an amazing location right in the heart of downtown Charleston. With all the local bars, restaurants, historic sites and tourist attractions within walking distance and some great golf on the edge of the city, this accommodation option is a great choice for a Charleston golf tour.

There is a selection of great ‘low-country’ courses on the edge of Charleston such as RiverTowne Golf Club, Charleston National and Coosaw Creek to name a few, plus the famous Kiawah Island Resort and its five courses are only 45 minutes away.