Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Palmetto Dunes – Robert Trent Jones Course, Palmetto Dunes – Arthur Hills Course, Palmetto Dunes – George Fazio Course, and Hilton Head National Golf Club.

From $137 Per Person/Night*

The resort also offers plenty of shopping and a variety of restaurants and bars to explore throughout the resort. For those looking to stay in, there are two grocery stores onsite for all your cooking needs. Palmetto Dunes offers cozy and comfortable accommodations for all group sizes scattered throughout the property. From the fantastic villas on the golf courses to spacious houses near to the beach.

Located in the heart of Hilton Head Island, the Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort is the ideal getaway for your golf vacation. Situated along 3-miles of white sand beaches overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this resort has everything you need for a well-rounded golf trip: three onsite golf courses, a full-service marina, a tennis center, over 50 miles of paved bike trails, and an 11-mile lagoon for kayaking or canoeing.