Sea Pines Resort Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at the Sea Pines Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Harbour Town Golf Links, Atlantic Dunes Golf Course, and Heron Point Course.

From $217 Per Person/Night*

The Sea Pines Resort is located on the southern portion of Hilton Head and was the first resort on the island, many who visit still consider it to be the best. For accommodation, guests can choose between The Inn (a 5-star boutique hotel) or the self-catering villas that come in a range of sizes.

With three courses onsite, the most famous being Harbour Town Golf Links (an annual stop on the PGA TOUR’s schedule), plus an array of activities to enjoy away from the course and miles of white-sand beach to explore, Sea Pines Resort is the perfect choice for a truly memorable golf vacation.