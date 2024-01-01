The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at The Sanctuary Hotel and up to 4 rounds of golf on your choice of Kiawah Island - Cougar Point, Kiawah Island - Osprey Point, Kiawah Island - Oak Point, Kiawah Island - Turtle Point, and Kiawah Island - The Ocean Course.

From $337 Per Person/Night*

Located on the idyllic Kiawah Island is The Sanctuary Hotel. This exemplary oceanfront Forbes 5-star property has 255 rooms and suites available to guests, with most offering views of the Atlantic. Staying at The Sanctuary allows guest access to all 5 courses onsite at Kiawah Island, including the famous ‘Ocean Course.’

In addition to world-class golf, guests can indulge themselves at The Spa, enjoy indoor and outdoor pools, or utilize the tennis courts and fitness center. The Sanctuary also has 3 excellent dining options and several bars. Expect unparalleled service and luxury during a stay at The Sanctuary.

