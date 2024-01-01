FROM FROM $337 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Kiawah Island - Ocean Course H18 Green

FROM FROM $337 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The 18th of Oak Point at Kiawah Island

FROM FROM $337 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Kiawah Island – Cougar Point

FROM FROM $337 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The Villas of Kiawah Island

The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at The Sanctuary Hotel and up to 4 rounds of golf on your choice of Kiawah Island - Cougar Point, Kiawah Island - Osprey Point, Kiawah Island - Oak Point, Kiawah Island - Turtle Point, and Kiawah Island - The Ocean Course.

From $337 Per Person/Night*

Located on the idyllic Kiawah Island is The Sanctuary Hotel. This exemplary oceanfront Forbes 5-star property has 255 rooms and suites available to guests, with most offering views of the Atlantic. Staying at The Sanctuary allows guest access to all 5 courses onsite at Kiawah Island, including the famous ‘Ocean Course.’

In addition to world-class golf, guests can indulge themselves at The Spa, enjoy indoor and outdoor pools, or utilize the tennis courts and fitness center. The Sanctuary also has 3 excellent dining options and several bars. Expect unparalleled service and luxury during a stay at The Sanctuary.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

2 NIGHTS/2 ROUNDS (Ocean Course included) – From $447 pp/pn*
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS (Ocean Course included) – From $397 pp/pn*
5 NIGHTS/4 ROUNDS (Ocean Course included) – From $337 pp/pn*

  • Kiawah Island – Cougar Point
  • Kiawah Island – Osprey Point
  • Kiawah Island – Oak Point
  • Kiawah Island – Turtle Point
  • Kiawah Island – Ocean Course

* Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees.

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

Now Reading
The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Stay & Play Package
Search Near Me