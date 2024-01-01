The Villas at Kiawah Island Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations in a 1 to 4-bedroom unit at The Villas of Kiawah Island and up to 5 rounds of golf on your choice of Kiawah Island - Cougar Point, Kiawah Island - Osprey Point, Kiawah Island - Oak Point, Kiawah Island - Turtle Point, and Kiawah Island - The Ocean Course.

From $177 Per Person/Night*

Located an hour south of Charleston you will find Kiawah Island nestled on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean. The Kiawah Villas range in size from one to four-bedrooms and provide guests with lots of space and great views of the surrounding area.

With five championship courses, including the legendary Ocean Course, golfers will enjoy all the choices available. With first-class dining options available and a medley of activities offered, Kiawah Island has everything. This idyllic setting coupled with unrivalled customer service makes a stay at Kiawah Island perfect for your next golf vacation.