The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Oyster Reef Golf Course, Robber’s Row Course, Barony Course, and The Shipyard Golf Course.

From $207 Per Person/Night*

Situated on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa is a luxurious and modern hotel that offers guests a coastal getaway. Conveniently located to numerous courses on the island, the hotel features a variety of room types, including oceanfront guestrooms.

There are several dining options onsite, a spa and fitness center, and three outdoor pools. With endless activities to keep guests entertained, The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa is a great option for your golf vacation to Hilton Head Island.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

2 NIGHTS/2 ROUNDS – From $247 pp/pn*

  • Oyster Reef Golf Course
  • Robber’s Row Course

3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – From $227 pp/pn*

  • Oyster Reef Golf Course
  • Robber’s Row Course
  • The Shipyard Golf Course

5 NIGHTS/4 ROUNDS – From $207 pp/pn*

  • Oyster Reef Golf Course
  • Robber’s Row Course
  • The Shipyard Golf Course
  • Barony Course

* Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees.

