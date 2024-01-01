The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $207 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $207 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $207 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $207 (USD) PP/NIGHT
The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Oyster Reef Golf Course, Robber’s Row Course, Barony Course, and The Shipyard Golf Course.
From $207 Per Person/Night*
Situated on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa is a luxurious and modern hotel that offers guests a coastal getaway. Conveniently located to numerous courses on the island, the hotel features a variety of room types, including oceanfront guestrooms.
There are several dining options onsite, a spa and fitness center, and three outdoor pools. With endless activities to keep guests entertained, The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa is a great option for your golf vacation to Hilton Head Island.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
2 NIGHTS/2 ROUNDS – From $247 pp/pn*
- Oyster Reef Golf Course
- Robber’s Row Course
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – From $227 pp/pn*
- Oyster Reef Golf Course
- Robber’s Row Course
- The Shipyard Golf Course
5 NIGHTS/4 ROUNDS – From $207 pp/pn*
- Oyster Reef Golf Course
- Robber’s Row Course
- The Shipyard Golf Course
- Barony Course
* Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees.