Wild Dunes Resort Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Wild Dunes Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Wild Dunes – Harbor Course, Wild Dunes – Links Course, RiverTowne Golf Course, and Charleston National Golf Course.

From $197 Per Person/Night*

The Links and Harbor courses on site are a must play and, with the likes of RiverTowne Country Club and Charleston National in close proximity, there is plenty of golf to choose from. Away from the course there’s so much to enjoy, from bike rentals, tennis, water sports and the spa – the list is endless.

Located on the beautiful Isle of Palms in South Carolina is Wild Dunes Resort. With 1 to 7-bedroom condos, townhouses and homes to choose from and two courses on property, it is a great choice for a golf vacation. Wild Dunes Resort sits on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, giving you easy access to miles of white sand beach and with Charleston just a 30 minute drive away, a day out exploring this historic city is also at your fingertips.