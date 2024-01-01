Tennessee Golf Packages

Enjoy golf year-round in the Volunteer state

Tennessee is known for its college football (Rocky Top!) and Jack Daniels whiskey, but golf plays a prominent role in the state’s recreational scene. The game can be played year-round with spring and fall the most popular seasons. Summers can be hot and winters cold, although die-hard players can always find a way to brave the weather and play in some wonderful natural settings.

Twenty golf resorts are spread throughout the state, delivering scenic views of lakes, mountains and forests. The Tennessee Golf Trail is a nice collection of state park courses, including three excellent Bear Trace golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus: Harrison Bay, Cumberland Mountain and Tims Ford. The largest golf mecca is Fairfield Glade, a golf and resort community featuring five different courses in Cumberland County.