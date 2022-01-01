West Virginia Golf Packages

Enjoy golf in the mountains of West Virginia

West Virginia's most famous golf resort - the Greenbrier - is known throughout the world of golf, but there are treasures to be mined throughout the state's many mountains and valleys. Tucked within the scenic Alleghany Mountains are golf playgrounds like the Snowshoe Mountain Resort, Stonewall Resort, The Resort at Glade Springs and Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center. Oglebay in Wheeling highlights the affordable golf and lodging options within an impressive state park system. Go ahead and sing along, "Take me home, country roads, to the place, where I belong" ... the golf courses of West Virginia.