Foxwoods Resort Casino

Let me first say that the layout of this golf course was awesome. The course winds through the woods, has dramatic elevation changes and many shots over water that are spectacular. I also want to point out that we played in the afternoon and some of my complaints may be because of the time we played. I am an 8 handicap that has played a significant amount of golf at both public and private courses.

When we arrived at the course around 1230 no one was at the bag drop or anywhere to assist us or tell us where to go. We had to carry our bags into the pro shop which got us strange looks from the pro shop staff. After we checked in no one was around to assist us with carts and another player directed us to the range/first tee. Driving range was all grass but beat up pretty bad, it was hard to find spots that had grass. My biggest problem is the greens were super slow. The greens were beat up, tons of ball marks and no one raked sand traps. No rangers were on course to police this. Pace of play was pretty good at about 4.5 hours.

If this course had greens that were even decent (not asking for a lot but maybe greens that run at a 10 on stimp), this place would have been a top 5 course I ever played. As it was greens were almost unplayable with the speeds and ball marks. I paid 170 to play this course and wouldn’t do it again. Great layout, really bad greens and an absent staff made this a disappointment.