Foxwoods Resort Casino
About Foxwoods Resort CasinoFoxwoods Resort Casino is located in southeastern Connecticut, the larger of the state’s two massive casino resort complexes. Owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, it houses more than 300,000 square feet of gaming space with 249 gaming tables and more than 4,000 slot machines. Its two hotel towers comprise more than 2,000 rooms and suites. Other amenities run the gamut from its G Spa & Salon to two entertainment theaters, dozens of dining venues, luxury boutiques and more than 80 retail stores at the onsite Tanger Outlets. The North and South courses at Lake of Isles are both highly regarded Rees Jones designs.
Golf courses at Foxwoods Resort Casino
North Stonington, ConnecticutPrivate4.01
North Stonington, ConnecticutPublic4.596635294116
Lake Of Isles North's "signature" par-3 11th is a beast. Hit the green or else! Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 06/25/2018
If you can unleash a booming drive on the par-4 17th at Lake of Isles North, you will be presented with a rare birdie opportunity via a short wedge approach. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 06/25/2018
The par-5 5th at Lake Of Isles South features a drop-shot tee ball down to the winding fairway. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 06/25/2018
The par-3 16th at Lake of Isles South plays down to the eponymous body of water. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 06/25/2018
Well worth the money
One of the better golf days in a while.Course was in great shape from tee to green from hole 1 to 18.Played early and never saw another group all day.Besides being in great shape it is also a very pretty course.You cant go wrong here
A disappointment
Let me first say that the layout of this golf course was awesome. The course winds through the woods, has dramatic elevation changes and many shots over water that are spectacular. I also want to point out that we played in the afternoon and some of my complaints may be because of the time we played. I am an 8 handicap that has played a significant amount of golf at both public and private courses.
When we arrived at the course around 1230 no one was at the bag drop or anywhere to assist us or tell us where to go. We had to carry our bags into the pro shop which got us strange looks from the pro shop staff. After we checked in no one was around to assist us with carts and another player directed us to the range/first tee. Driving range was all grass but beat up pretty bad, it was hard to find spots that had grass. My biggest problem is the greens were super slow. The greens were beat up, tons of ball marks and no one raked sand traps. No rangers were on course to police this. Pace of play was pretty good at about 4.5 hours.
If this course had greens that were even decent (not asking for a lot but maybe greens that run at a 10 on stimp), this place would have been a top 5 course I ever played. As it was greens were almost unplayable with the speeds and ball marks. I paid 170 to play this course and wouldn’t do it again. Great layout, really bad greens and an absent staff made this a disappointment.
As good as Connecticut/New England golf gets!
Many articles put Yale as the best golf course in CT... WRONG! IT IS LAKE OF ISLES 100%! Layout is spectacular, and you better bring your A game. Greens are lightning, fairways are immaculate and the rough is punishing. Course is in spectacular shape overall! Play it if you get a chance! You will be glad you did!
The house almost always wins, but you won't mind
Playing at a golf facility with one public and one private course might invite a feeling of FOMO. But at Lake Of Isles, the course you can play is the superior layout. Blessed with the better piece of property - including better dalliances with the lake - this course is still very very difficult, but overall more charming and fun than its more mysterious sibling.
Lots of elevation changes - including a bunch of big downhill shots - drive the narrative here. You'll want to pay close attention to the yardage card and err on the side of caution with the tee box you choose, because this course has some of the longest forced carries off tees you're likely to confront. If you can get by those, you may have some opportunities to score.
Thank you for the detailed review Tim. We are happy you enjoyed your day at Lake of Isles. And you are correct with the "err on the side of caution" when selecting the right tee box. It makes the course more enjoyable. Please come back and see us again.
The private side of Foxwoods' golf offerings
Lake of Isles' two courses comprise a great example of pre-Recession golf course design and construction. The mid-2000s were the peak of the market as influenced significantly by Tiger Woods and the professional game. Golfers wanted tough-as-nails courses and high-end experiences everywhere, not just for themselves but for groups of friends and clients. And at Foxwoods, Rees Jones delivered.
The South Course occupies the less dynamic (though still quite severe in places) piece of property, with a number of elevated tee shots and greens. Sinewy fairways, thick rough, big and deep bunkers and lots of hazards come together to form a course where you'd better be on your game if you want to play anywhere near your handicap. The name of the game is to hit it long and straight off the tee and hit it high into the greens. The reward for doing this is exquisite putting surfaces without a ton of movement and where you can make some putts if you leave yourself in a good spot.
At the risk of declaring the course a torture chamber, it does have plenty of nice views and some compelling holes. The par-5 fifth and par-3 16th are two good examples.
Thank you for your review and rating of our private course.
Ok Layout, Bad Greens
Golf course is pretty to look at but the greens were slow, bumpy, not rolled and in lousy shape. For the money you pay to play here and time it takes to find it, its not worth it at all!!
Layout is nice but kind of repetitive and boring. some holes look identical.
Should not charge this kind of money for greens in that bad of shape.
Lake of Isles North - Worst Condition Ever
Played this course not realizing the current conditions. Tees and greens are horrendous - divots, ball marks, spike drags - you name it they have it. 3 years ago this course was in immaculate shape...it has fallen into disrepair. The superintendent and his staff should be replaced. Furthermore, trash cans are overflowing with empty beer cans and bottles, typical weekend hackers display very little golf etiquette. This used to be one of the "go-to" courses....beautiful setting, amazing design, challenging golf...now its a real mess.
Bachelor party golf trip
Had a great time playing the North course Friday/Saturday this past weekend. Played the silver tees on Friday as we had some higher handicaps in our group. Huge difference in difficulty from Silver to Gold. Silver plays under 6100 yards which makes for a lot of shorter par 4's (no driver needed). Didn't love this layout. Opinion was totally changed when we played the Gold tees on Saturday (6700 yards). Gave the holes a lot more character and made for a better test of golf. Course was challenging but fair. Rewarded good tee shot placement and provided for interesting looks at the greens (elevation changes etc). Greens were in good shape (some resort guests don't fix divots). They weren't as fast as I'd like but they had undulation and character which was nice. Pace was great both days (little rain Saturday scared everyone away). Only knock would be on the price which is a little inflated given it's the casinos premium course and they know they can command expensive greens fee. I'm used to paying $100+ for a nice round so it didn't bother me but I wouldn't recommend for casual players who would probably have more fun paying $50/$60 to play a course that was better aligned with their level of play. All in all a great experience and will certainly play again on my next trip down.
Always a sure bet!
This is my third or fourth time playing Lake of Isles and it's been great every time. I typically play in the late fall when rates drop. This was my first "peak season" round and it didn't disappoint.
The round starts with a trip to the range. The balls are clean, you hit off grass, and the flags are exact on their yardages. As it should be at this price point, range use is included in the green fee.
The course conditions are great. Smooth, quick greens and flat tee boxes. In my opinion, Lake of Isles greatest strength is it's layout. The holes fit the landscape perfectly. There are some nice elevation changes and several shots over the lake, none of which are unfair. There are chances to score here if you are willing to roll the dice a bit.
I wish they had a hybrid tee on the score card. There is a big jump from playing 6,000 to 6,700 yards. A 6,300 set would be ideal. White tees on some holes, blue tees on others.
You do get what you pay for here which is a top tier New England course. It's a must play if you are in eastern CT.
A great experience
Have played this course several times over the past few years. I consider it the best, high-end, daily fee course in the state. Amazing design, beautiful topography and always in great condition. Everyone on the staff -- from cart support, to pro shop, to maintenance crew -- were extremely friendly and courteous. I will be back.
Excellent early season conditions
The Lake of Isles North course at foxwoods casino is always voted one of the top 5 best courses in Connecticut. I can see why. For April 22 the conditions were amazing, the course survived the winter very well. Well maintained tee boxes, fairways, rough, with a nice color to them. Bunkers had plenty of sand and were raked with manicured edges. Greens have been aerated, i believe it was some time last week the pro shop said. Greens are sand filled and were playing very receptive and on the slow side but we did just get a fair amount of rain last week. That being said the course drains very well, there were hardly any wet spots anywhere. We played the Gold tees, they were the furthest back set of tees they have out and with the 15-20mph gusts it was a great test of golf. The layout appeals to all types of game with a terrific mix of holes. Water in play on plenty of them but the placement of fairway and greenside bunkers are excellent. Use the yardage book they provide for you, it comes in handy! A great mix of tee shots that require forced carries, favor a cut, favor a draw, risk/reward par 5s. Had the course to ourselves and the pace of play was whatever we desired. Stopped for food at the turn, the clubhouse restaurant is delicious. Pleasant girls in the beverage cart who came around frequently.
The staff was tremendous from the valet bag drop to the pro shop to the nice gentleman wiping our clubs down after the round. Thats what makes this destination that much more special then the rest.
If you havent played here yet, you dont know what youre missing.
Early season, great conditions and for only $95, i dont see a better value.
Great Course -- Stuffy Staff
Played an end-of-season round at my favorite "high-end" course in the state and, as usual, was not disappointed. Course was in immaculate shape -- no leaves on tees, fairways, greens and even cart paths between holes. Very challenging due to the cold/wind. Still an amazing design. Played here multiple times and only drawback is attitude of pro shop staff who collectively act as if you should be honored just to play their course. Not very friendly or cheerful. I think for the prices they charge, the customer service should be a little more "customer" oriented. Can't complain about the cart/bag personnel, though. Those guys are great.
Excellent Staff
My Wife and I enjoyed this course. The condition was good with some bumps on the greens due to recent aeration yet they still rolled true. The fairways were soft from recent rains yet very smooth. The layout is fun and will challenge your shot choices. It is only hard if you choose the wrong tees for your game or try to take on to much on your approach shots.
The staff are the best I have ever encountered. They seem like you own family is caring for you like it is your birthday. That includes all aspects; check in, Marshall's, bartenders, wait staff, management and both on course and final service attendants.
Thank You for a great day!
Horrible.
I did not golf. Went here for a wedding the food was horrible. Was excited to see another venue. Rather go to the usual we go to. The food was horrendous the bartenders were so rude the people that golfer were hammered making comments to the girls that walked in. I would never come here again. Horrible.
You realize that the venue and golf operations are speperate right?
Superb course...
Played here numerous times (25+..?) and love the layout, conditions, clubhouse, proshop, and restaurant. Plain and simple the best course in the state. Price is a little steep so we play when they offer buy a round get one free offers. Or when we have Foxwoods points to help cover the cost.
Great layout and challenge
The only disappointing aspect was that for $150 the carts were not equipped with GPS. The practice areas, course conditions, course layout, clubhouse & staff were tremendous. Certainly a very challenging layout, but the course offers some great risk/reward opportunities. The course is also marked very well, which helps alleviate the lack of carts with GPS.
Overall a great course, lived up to the hype and provides a great experience. I will look to get back.
Great Course!
Played this course in late October when it was freezing and rainy. Got through 9 Holes but played through some pretty bad rain. Even though it was raining and wet the course was in great shape. Most leaves were cleared from all fairways and course was still green.
Holes have some pretty long carries from the back two tee boxes. Par 5's are long but straight. At this course it is important to drive the ball well off the Tee, not much room for misses. The layout of the course is really nice with different types of holes. If your playing from the back tees, the par 3's are no joke.
The good thing about this course is that you have to think about the hole your playing, cant just get up there with driver and grip and rip. Pace of play was pretty good after the first few holes, had a couple foursomes behind us that were pretty slow, but could have been due to the conditions of the weather.Carts have GPS which makes things easy to pick up distances
Club house is really nice and a nice place to grab a drink and some food after your round. Doesn't hurt that its right across the street from Foxwoods.
Staff was really friendly and was more than happy to give us a 9 hole rain check since we only could get through nine due to the weather.
Cant wait to go back in the Spring and play the 9 already played and the 9 we didn't get to!
Lake of Isles is Better than The Course at Yale??? I don't think so. The Yale course is iconic. Ree-Jones is a great architect BUT Seth Raynor and CB Macdonald are legendary architects.
Having said this, the Lake of Isles course is pretty fantastic; and if you are a true aficionado of golf architecture, you will play BOTH Yale and Lake of Isles North:)
Thank you for your review of Lake of Isles. We are thrilled you enjoyed your round. Come back in the fall and enjoy the beautiful fall foliage.