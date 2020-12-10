Heritage Hotel, Golf, Spa, Conference Center

I was reminded again today of how course architect Ted Manning created this coherent, disciplined layout, by and over the banks of the Pomperaug River. Drawing on the inspiration of Robert Trent Jones, the course is mostly centered on a pair of large ponds, the first coming into play on holes three, four and five, the second on seven and eight. With water—including the Pomperaug River—in play somewhere on every hole, this is a course about precision play, as a couple of my playing partners, both of whom play it regularly, commented today. Yet only on the seventh (and perhaps nine) does the water really intimidate; elsewhere it seems to hover on the margins. Manning also designed a near-perfect set of putting surfaces, most sloping more with subtlety, only a couple tumbling a bit more. This course is an exercise, then, in restraint, though it certainly challenges someplace on every hole. The par-3’s stand out as paragons, and Pro Dave Cook has ingeniously incorporated a third, to be played alternately on one nine at hole three, which may be the most scenic of these three-pars. And it’s nearly all carry—a beautiful tee shot—over the first big pond.

Pomperaug followed an ever-upward conditioning trend since I first played it three months ago, having suffered, like most Connecticut courses, the effects of a brutally dry summer. Now the fairways, the only remaining question mark, are all back to green and playable condition, though a few are still spotty in areas. The tees have recovered fully—they look great—and the green surrounds are very good as always. Today these always excellent greens were aerated, which certainly affected play, but they should be back in form shortly. I expect the conditioning to rebound fully by next spring. Given this, I would call it, then, a ‘five-star’ experience, especially on the merits of the genial and accommodating staff here, along with one of the best pure nine-hole layouts in the state. One example of staff accommodation today was how my son and I were quickly paired with a second twosome on our second go-around of these nine. We didn’t have to ‘wait in line’ and continued play seamlessly.

Speaking of that, we met four great playing partners today, both couples—one from nearby in Southbury, the other from Bethel. We all enjoyed interesting, engaging and cheerful conversation throughout each nine. There is a certain, indescribable charm that most Western Connecticut residents possess, almost making me wish that I lived back in this part of the state again. In four trips to this Southbury course, I’ve yet to encounter a rude or impatient person anywhere; to the contrary, everyone has been quite affable or simply friendly.

Mr. Brandon Tucker, Senior Managing Editor for Golf Advisor, wrote a fascinating piece on September 29, entitled “There’s No Golf Trip Like Going Home.” In it, he argues that the negative aura we’ve experienced in 2020 may make a golfing road trip, back to where we were brought up, just the antidote for our mild miseries. So he made the trip home to Michigan with his family. It turned out that Mr. Tucker, who has reviewed 600 golf courses now around the globe, found that playing the courses of his youth to be completely enjoyable.

Until this year, I had not played here, my old high school course, for 45 years. Each time I made the trip, I tried to figure out why I felt almost compelled to return to Southbury this year, and return four times, putting up with the one-hour journey, enduring the hassles of the I-84 Waterbury mixmaster. Was it nostalgia? Yes, perhaps a touch of this. Wanting to really see my old hometown? Not really—I had done that anyhow last year.

And then I read Mr. Tucker’s article.