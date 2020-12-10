Heritage Hotel, Golf, Spa, Conference Center
About Heritage Hotel, Golf, Spa, Conference CenterHeritage Hotel, Golf, Spa, Conference Center is situated equidistant from New York and Boston, offering the chance to explore the New England countryside’s forest, rivers and hills. This 163-room retreat features two golf courses; an indoor and outdoor heated, salt water swimming pool; athletic club and spa, 21 meeting rooms, plus multiple dining options. A small vineyard planted in 2018 is starting to produce chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon grapes. Nearby are hiking, running and cycling trails, antiquing and skiing. The Heritage Village Country Club, a 6,241-yard classic that hosted the LPGA Tour from 1971-73, is complemented by the nine-hole Pomperaug Golf Club.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Heritage Hotel, Golf, Spa, Conference Center
-
Southbury, ConnecticutPublic/Resort3.485323529454
-
Southbury, ConnecticutPrivate4.01
Images from Heritage Hotel, Golf, Spa, Conference Center
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
The view across the pond at the third—playable from this tee as a 3-par. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 10/12/2020
-
Autumnal scene at hole four. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 10/12/2020
-
The sixth, seen from the right rough, is a par-four that plays as well as it looks. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 10/12/2020
-
The seventh: Sharon, one of our playing partners from Southbury, urges her yellow golf ball toward the hole (it finished within a foot). Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 10/12/2020
-
Eighth hole at sunset. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 10/12/2020
-
At dusk, a greenskeeper prepares green nine for tomorrow. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 10/12/2020
-
Hole Three: This 360-yard par-4 doglegs to the right around a little tree, and a big pond. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 08/21/2020
-
Four: The 448-yard par-4’s fairway is seen (to the left) here from across the same large pond. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 08/21/2020
-
Fourth, again: from behind its green. The fifth green lies in the background. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 08/21/2020
-
This is the fifth green complex (a par-three) as seen from fairway four. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 08/21/2020
-
The approach to the slightly raised sixth green. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 08/21/2020
-
Ninth: The par-four finisher being played by the foursome in front of me. Each is thinking closely—no doubt—about the carry over the Pomperaug River. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 08/21/2020
-
The first: green and its environs on a neat opening hole. The course retains a parkland feel throughout. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 08/11/2020
-
A big bunker guards the left front of green four, which is two-tiered. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 08/11/2020
-
The sixth is one of Pomperaug’s outstanding holes, a dogleg-left leading to the ‘back-side’ of this double green. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 08/11/2020
-
The conclusion to this seventh hole may look a bit benign, but the rest of the hole is a monster. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 08/11/2020
-
Hole eight is one of two long and classic three-pars here. Ducks are lounging to the right. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 08/11/2020
-
A river runs through it: On the ninth, you’ll be crossing the Pomperaug River to find this green on your final approach. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 08/11/2020
-
One: A terrific 346-yard opener with a tight landing zone (view from behind green). Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 07/10/2020
-
PGA Pro Dave Cook added this tee at three, allowing hole to be played also as a 153-yard par three the second time around. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 07/10/2020
-
Three: Same hole from green's left flank. As a short par-4, it doglegs right around this pond. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 07/10/2020
-
Flowing green contours at the fifth, a long and challenging four-par. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 07/10/2020
-
From the right rough, a view of the sixth green, a strong par-4. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 07/10/2020
-
You'll need a solid, straight tee shot to land on the well guarded eighth green (sand hazards hidden from this view). Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 07/10/2020
Meh
Midday pace was easy. Mostly senior citizens so no one pushing you. I'm a senior by the way.
Course wide open with few difficult holes.
This is a no frills course. No starter. Riding paths in bad shape but greens good considering.
Terrible signage. 9th hole had no board so you don't know anything about the hole.
Great course
Course was in very good condition wish pace of play was a little quicker other than that the course management was excellent would highly recommend for people to play it’s a hidden gem!!!
Nice course despite the rain
The course was great. I would recommend this course. I will play at this course again.
Great staff, great value
This 9 hole course can be hard to find because it is behind a hotel but drive around the hotel to the right and it will be worth it for an inexpensive round. The greens were excellent, the fairways well maintained and the design provided a good test of every shot and every club.
Are you kidding me?
As a Southbury resident, I play this course fairly frequently, when I want to get out for a quick nine and not have to drive a distance. On the good side, the owner/pro Dave Cook is a nice guy. But the course is poorly designed and maintained - people suggesting it’s one of the best nines in the state have lost there minds. Turf conditions are poor, there’s goose poop everywhere, and often pace of play is horrendous. It attracts the casual golfer due to price and being flat and easy to walk. There’s pond everywhere and shots often run off slopes into the pond because of poor grading.
At one point, Dave had the golf maintenance from the adjacent Heritage Hills course taking care of it. But they were too expensive, so the maintenance is done on a shoestring budget. If you play there, go with very low expectations.
Tough greens
Bad putting day on challenging greens,better luck next time.
Nice track overall
It's flat with lots of water and somewhat short, but worth playing 9 holes. If you go around twice you will be rewarded with knowing what not to do!
Headed for Home
I was reminded again today of how course architect Ted Manning created this coherent, disciplined layout, by and over the banks of the Pomperaug River. Drawing on the inspiration of Robert Trent Jones, the course is mostly centered on a pair of large ponds, the first coming into play on holes three, four and five, the second on seven and eight. With water—including the Pomperaug River—in play somewhere on every hole, this is a course about precision play, as a couple of my playing partners, both of whom play it regularly, commented today. Yet only on the seventh (and perhaps nine) does the water really intimidate; elsewhere it seems to hover on the margins. Manning also designed a near-perfect set of putting surfaces, most sloping more with subtlety, only a couple tumbling a bit more. This course is an exercise, then, in restraint, though it certainly challenges someplace on every hole. The par-3’s stand out as paragons, and Pro Dave Cook has ingeniously incorporated a third, to be played alternately on one nine at hole three, which may be the most scenic of these three-pars. And it’s nearly all carry—a beautiful tee shot—over the first big pond.
Pomperaug followed an ever-upward conditioning trend since I first played it three months ago, having suffered, like most Connecticut courses, the effects of a brutally dry summer. Now the fairways, the only remaining question mark, are all back to green and playable condition, though a few are still spotty in areas. The tees have recovered fully—they look great—and the green surrounds are very good as always. Today these always excellent greens were aerated, which certainly affected play, but they should be back in form shortly. I expect the conditioning to rebound fully by next spring. Given this, I would call it, then, a ‘five-star’ experience, especially on the merits of the genial and accommodating staff here, along with one of the best pure nine-hole layouts in the state. One example of staff accommodation today was how my son and I were quickly paired with a second twosome on our second go-around of these nine. We didn’t have to ‘wait in line’ and continued play seamlessly.
Speaking of that, we met four great playing partners today, both couples—one from nearby in Southbury, the other from Bethel. We all enjoyed interesting, engaging and cheerful conversation throughout each nine. There is a certain, indescribable charm that most Western Connecticut residents possess, almost making me wish that I lived back in this part of the state again. In four trips to this Southbury course, I’ve yet to encounter a rude or impatient person anywhere; to the contrary, everyone has been quite affable or simply friendly.
Mr. Brandon Tucker, Senior Managing Editor for Golf Advisor, wrote a fascinating piece on September 29, entitled “There’s No Golf Trip Like Going Home.” In it, he argues that the negative aura we’ve experienced in 2020 may make a golfing road trip, back to where we were brought up, just the antidote for our mild miseries. So he made the trip home to Michigan with his family. It turned out that Mr. Tucker, who has reviewed 600 golf courses now around the globe, found that playing the courses of his youth to be completely enjoyable.
Until this year, I had not played here, my old high school course, for 45 years. Each time I made the trip, I tried to figure out why I felt almost compelled to return to Southbury this year, and return four times, putting up with the one-hour journey, enduring the hassles of the I-84 Waterbury mixmaster. Was it nostalgia? Yes, perhaps a touch of this. Wanting to really see my old hometown? Not really—I had done that anyhow last year.
And then I read Mr. Tucker’s article.
-
The view across the pond at the third—playable from this tee as a 3-par. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 10/12/2020
-
Autumnal scene at hole four. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 10/12/2020
-
The sixth, seen from the right rough, is a par-four that plays as well as it looks. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 10/12/2020
-
The seventh: Sharon, one of our playing partners from Southbury, urges her yellow golf ball toward the hole (it finished within a foot). Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 10/12/2020
-
Eighth hole at sunset. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 10/12/2020
-
At dusk, a greenskeeper prepares green nine for tomorrow. Photo submitted by AptlyLinked on 10/12/2020
Pace of play
The most friendly staff and players
One negative either there was a tournament or they overbooked so the pace of play was very slow
Decision
Greens are in good shape..... I think. But can't judge the entire course because I walked off after three holes. I waited for the group in front of me - a collection of 5 questionable golfers - to clear the first hole before I teed off. When I reached the third hope, they had stopped halfway down the hole and must have been on a beer or some other form of break, because no one was playing golf. After waiting 5 minutes, they proceeded to drive toward the green.
There are no rangers here to enforce rules, etiquette, or pace of play. The course has removed its dress code, and the staff embraces that decision. If you're serious about golf, and enjoy the structure around the game, be prepared.
Pace of play hampered experience
With an 8:15 tee time, I expected to play my nine at a reasonable pace ahead of an 18 at another course I had booked for a 12:30 tee time. The tee time was more or less a confirmation of payment, as time apparently did not matter at the course. After checking in with the starter, we were basically put in a long line of golfers based on time of arrival and not tee time. Our group teed off at around 8:30.
The first three holes took an even hour to play. The foursome in front of us were giving first time lessons to two of the group - full instruction on the fairways, multiple balls played and an almost impressive amount of time chasing down bad shots and hunting for balls at the edges of the water. We all have to learn somewhere, but the first time a person holds a club may be best reserved for a driving range. Sadly, the groups in front of this group were not advancing ahead either. It was a full on traffic jam with lots of cross-fairway traffic throughout the round.
Second three holes took another hour, and we finished our nine at 11:15 - three hours after my “tee time” and 2:45 from our actual round start.
Course-wise, I could tell conditions had improved from a rough dry spell. There is water on multiple holes that doom a right-handed golfer with slicing tendencies. The staff and golfers I played with were very friendly, but the golf experience was below other comparable 9-hole options primarily because of the pace.