One Heritage Shores Circle, Bridgeville, Delaware 19933, US
(302) 337-7514
About Heritage Shores

Heritage Shores is southern Delaware’s premier 55-plus community with golf, multiple restaurants, shopping and more. The restaurant scene is diverse. Choose from a waterfront table at the Sugar Beet Market, catch the game in the 1730 Tavern or spoil yourself at Passwaters restaurant at the large golf clubhouse. Arthur Hills designed the course to be challenging yet fun, winding through water hazards and bunkers. A wellness center complex features a fitness center, dance and aerobics studio, tennis and pickleball courts and indoor and outdoor pools with a whirlpool. A three-day discovery package allows guests to experience the community, including a golf cart to explore.

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened2007
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsCasual
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
u000008022665
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
reternosky
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Bob T

Great course, greens were nice, some challenging holes. Love playing it.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
cojohnsonjr
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
hndycapten
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Pace Poor
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
hndycapten
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Value Poor
Pace Poor
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
hndycapten
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Overbook

Made my reservation as a single a week in advance as early as you are allowed. Put me in with a threesome. Dropped my wife in Dover at the casino and drove 45 minutes to course. Took my money and sent me over to range. Kid drives over and tells me a few minutes before tee time that I'll be playing as a single. The group I was put in with brought a fourth Wanted me to play after them and before a foursome on the next tee time. Course was already bumper to bumper and they are sliding another tee time in., not happening. Ranger said hit two balls and be patient cause it is real slow out there

Value Poor
Pace Poor
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
kilpark
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Nice course with good layout

The day we played was extremely windy. I would like to play this course again on a calm day. Overall a very nice course. The greens were a bit slower than I would've liked. Lots of water. But fair and playable.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
Schmidt17
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
Dennis54Williams
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Windy weather
Walked

Great Round At Heritage Shores Golf Course

Had a great round of golf at Heritage Shores as always, the course was a little wet in spots due to large amount of rain (cart path only), but it was very playable..

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
u314159992764
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
u314159992764
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
u000004925172
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
mwrobelsr
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good value

Good course for the money. But I found it to be in less than ideal conditions. Lots of water in play with thick rough. Make sure you bring enough golf balls.

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
u000005205626
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course. Well worth the money. I highly recommend it

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
u000005205626
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The course was excellent. Little rough playing today was very wet but still had an enjoyable round

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
Grizz9
Played On
Reviews 33
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Wet weather
Walked

Difficult course when cart path only in effect

We played the day after a Tropical Storm came through. The course was soggy and cart path only made it difficult to figure distance and club selection. So every shot was hard to judge distance and lie before walking to your ball from the cart path. One GPS app had the front/back nine reversed, making GPS use more challenging.

But all in all, still a good day to be out and we were glad we did.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
raiderpride81
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Very Nice Course, Very Friendly Staff

Really enjoyed the round. Course was in very good shape, challenging, and staff was extremely friendly and accommodating. Pace of play was good and at one point when there was a delay there was a marshal right there to address it. Two drawbacks were that there was no GPS in the carts and only three tee boxes as opposed to 5. Overall great experience for the cost. Will play again.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
kwright30
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Worth a trip

Overall a great experience. For sure going back. Pros: course in great shape, friendly staff. Cons: no gps like the add says. Would’ve helped as the only yardage markers are on the tee and 150 stake. Pace of play was horrible on the front 9. Perfect on back. They must not enforce it late in the day. We waited 5 min for every shot in front as there was a very slow foursome ahead of us. No Marshall’s around to speed them up. Glad they only played 9 as the back side was a breeze.
We’ll definitely go back. Just hope pace of play is better.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
CustomGloves
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Heritage SHores 11-11-2019

Perfect day for golf!
Did not like the fact that such a Nice course would dare to charge players $6 for Range Balls, and have a Very Large Grass driving range and make you hit of poor mats.
Overall the course was in decent shape. I have seen and played in when it was alot better.

I am a 6 handicap and have a good feel for gold courses.
Rate it today a B-

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Difficulty Moderate
Heritage Shores Golf
Default User Avatar
u000001632722
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Too tough!

The course was in great shape and played fair although the greens were very fast and tricky. My main complaint is that the hazards are disruptive and some of the pin placements were more like mini golf. For example right near a STEEP ridge an the green. On multiple par 5s you drive straight then have to go way right or you'll go in the water then back left to the green. Even from the regular tees you need to be a big hitter.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
