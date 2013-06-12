Heritage Shores
About Heritage ShoresHeritage Shores is southern Delaware’s premier 55-plus community with golf, multiple restaurants, shopping and more. The restaurant scene is diverse. Choose from a waterfront table at the Sugar Beet Market, catch the game in the 1730 Tavern or spoil yourself at Passwaters restaurant at the large golf clubhouse. Arthur Hills designed the course to be challenging yet fun, winding through water hazards and bunkers. A wellness center complex features a fitness center, dance and aerobics studio, tennis and pickleball courts and indoor and outdoor pools with a whirlpool. A three-day discovery package allows guests to experience the community, including a golf cart to explore.
Bob T
Great course, greens were nice, some challenging holes. Love playing it.
Overbook
Made my reservation as a single a week in advance as early as you are allowed. Put me in with a threesome. Dropped my wife in Dover at the casino and drove 45 minutes to course. Took my money and sent me over to range. Kid drives over and tells me a few minutes before tee time that I'll be playing as a single. The group I was put in with brought a fourth Wanted me to play after them and before a foursome on the next tee time. Course was already bumper to bumper and they are sliding another tee time in., not happening. Ranger said hit two balls and be patient cause it is real slow out there
Nice course with good layout
The day we played was extremely windy. I would like to play this course again on a calm day. Overall a very nice course. The greens were a bit slower than I would've liked. Lots of water. But fair and playable.
Great Round At Heritage Shores Golf Course
Had a great round of golf at Heritage Shores as always, the course was a little wet in spots due to large amount of rain (cart path only), but it was very playable..
Good value
Good course for the money. But I found it to be in less than ideal conditions. Lots of water in play with thick rough. Make sure you bring enough golf balls.
Great course. Well worth the money. I highly recommend it
The course was excellent. Little rough playing today was very wet but still had an enjoyable round
Difficult course when cart path only in effect
We played the day after a Tropical Storm came through. The course was soggy and cart path only made it difficult to figure distance and club selection. So every shot was hard to judge distance and lie before walking to your ball from the cart path. One GPS app had the front/back nine reversed, making GPS use more challenging.
But all in all, still a good day to be out and we were glad we did.
Very Nice Course, Very Friendly Staff
Really enjoyed the round. Course was in very good shape, challenging, and staff was extremely friendly and accommodating. Pace of play was good and at one point when there was a delay there was a marshal right there to address it. Two drawbacks were that there was no GPS in the carts and only three tee boxes as opposed to 5. Overall great experience for the cost. Will play again.
Worth a trip
Overall a great experience. For sure going back. Pros: course in great shape, friendly staff. Cons: no gps like the add says. Would’ve helped as the only yardage markers are on the tee and 150 stake. Pace of play was horrible on the front 9. Perfect on back. They must not enforce it late in the day. We waited 5 min for every shot in front as there was a very slow foursome ahead of us. No Marshall’s around to speed them up. Glad they only played 9 as the back side was a breeze.
We’ll definitely go back. Just hope pace of play is better.
Heritage SHores 11-11-2019
Perfect day for golf!
Did not like the fact that such a Nice course would dare to charge players $6 for Range Balls, and have a Very Large Grass driving range and make you hit of poor mats.
Overall the course was in decent shape. I have seen and played in when it was alot better.
I am a 6 handicap and have a good feel for gold courses.
Rate it today a B-
Too tough!
The course was in great shape and played fair although the greens were very fast and tricky. My main complaint is that the hazards are disruptive and some of the pin placements were more like mini golf. For example right near a STEEP ridge an the green. On multiple par 5s you drive straight then have to go way right or you'll go in the water then back left to the green. Even from the regular tees you need to be a big hitter.