Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel
About Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort HotelThe Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel is a gambling and golf destination in Worley, Idaho, on the outskirts of Coeur d’Alene. Since opening in 1993 as a simple bingo hall owned by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, the hotel has grown to include 300 rooms and 14 suites, an indoor pool and jacuzzi, spa and fitness center. The casino features 100,000 square feet of gaming and more than 1,600 video-gaming machines. Seven dining experiences are highlighted by the Chinook Steak, Pasta & Spirits and the High Mountain Buffet. Circling Raven, designed by Gene Bates, roams over 620 acres at the western edge of the northern Rocky Mountains.
Great course
I'd rank this #2 in Idaho behind Coeur d'Alene Resort. The turf was in perfect shape, and the practice facility is unmatched (an entire separate section just for wedges!). Love how there's nothing else out there around the course, it's just you and nature. Could have used a "signature" hole if I'm docking points.
Never lets me down
This course is so much fun to play. And it's gorgeous. The holes are different, so much so that it doesn't seem as if any two are remotely similar. The staff is sharp, the conditions great, and the 19th hole food and bev super. Have played the course about one dozen times (I travel to the area for business), and it never gets old. I only paid $50 for my round as it was an end of season special. But I believe it's about $100 in peak season for 18 holes.
Five Star Experience
If you are looking for the five star experience, this is it!. This course is not for beginners, which is what I consider myself. The carts have top notch-GPS showing your location, distance to the green and tee, a cooler, a ball and club washer-first class! The seven miles of paved trail winds-I don’t think there was straight section of cart path-through a tunnel, over several wooden paths through wetlands, and a bridge over the railroad tracks. The fairways are twisty with frequent choke points, but in excellent shape, as were the greens. The feeling of isolation and being away from it all is really relaxing. Saw a couple of deer at 17th hole too.
On almost every tee shot, you are hitting over tall rough or wetlands, so worm-burners with your driver won’t cut it. Add to that lots of bunkers and a fair amount of wind makes this course challenging for experience players. I was fortunate enough to be pair with two employees from the casino-Wil and Arnet-who were patient, helpful and made experience a very positive thing for me. I’ll be back when I have a little more consistency in my game!
Solid casino course that was a blast to play
Course has a memorable routing, artistic bunkering and great conditions. I enjoyed this Gene Bates course that is highly rated. I enjoyed all of the par 3s and the greens are quite bold.
Great course
It is one of my favorite courses to play, great layout and beautiful surroundings
Fun Interior Northwest casino resort golf
Circling Raven is a strong representative of the "resort golf" sector. Golf carts are essentially mandatory due to the spread-out nature of the course, and the course itself leans heavily on some wonderful scenery as a way to linger in the mind of the visitor. The meadowgoing front nine is solid, but the back nine, where every hole is in its own expansive "room," is stronger, with holes like the gliding downhill 15th helping make it fun. It has one of the best pro shops you'll see anywhere, and at less than $100, it is a very good value. When the new nine is built in the coming years, it will feel more like a golf destination unto itself.
Excellent challenging course...don't miss it.
Circling Raven was a real pleasure to play. The design and layout of the course is fabulous. You see the clubhouse on hole 1, 9 and 10. The rest of the time you are of in a golf wonderland of hills and doglegs and just plain great golf holes.
Fortunately we were paired up with a single player who had played the course, was extremely helpful in course tips and an excellent player. He helped make our round a nice treat of a day as well...we stepped our game up instead of bring his down. Along with feeling like you are the only people on the course you also are challenged on every hole. The greens are well kept, roll true and not overly difficult but as usual be below the hole.
There are a few holes with some interesting risk/reward choices of split fairways and angles to the green. The par 3's are lengthy but usually elevated so that helps the distance.
The course also has a casino and hotel on the same property so make a day or even a full night of it and truly enjoy yourself. We are glad we did.
Better than most
I've played the course about a dozen times and it never disappoints. In fact, it's one of my favorites of all time, and I've played hundreds of courses. The reasons I like Circling Raven so much are the design (Gene Bates was the golf course architect), the setting (hundreds of acres with no surrounding development), the price (value), and the vibe. It's laid back and full of nice amenities. The golf shop and restaurant bar at the course are excellent, and the casino resort hotel is nice. My wife had two spa treatments (massage and facial) and said the spa is very good. The price is unreal to play. We only payed $89 for our round, and courses not nearly as good charge double that all over the U.S. When friends ask where they should try new for a golf vacation, Circling Raven is always one of my recommendations. Also, it's not far from Coeur d'Alene Resort Course, which makes for a good one-two punch of courses, although the CDA Resort Course is very pricey compared to Circling Raven.
Loved This Course!
I had played the Coeur D'Alene resort course with island green the day before and enjoyed Circling Raven a little more. Outstanding layout with interesting holes, challenging and perfect condition. Staff was super friendly and about half the price of the other course. Would definitely come back here. Well worth the 30 min. drive.
Any other day I'd probably love it
I was building this course up to be the best of my week long trip and it turned out to not be my favorite course. The course from Pro Shop to the practice facility to the first tee are in incredible shape. Lots of dedication and professionalism go into the day to day operation of this course.
The day I was there it rained off and on and was booked solid with foursomes. I played with 3 complete strangers who were nice enough but once I rediscovered my fade problem with my driver and 3 wood the on course lessons began. We all know how troubling that is when lessons are given by complete strangers. Well I was getting it from 2 different people. This just frustrated me more and thus soured my experience at Circling Raven.
The course is amazing though. The touch screen GPS in the carts was awesome and well needed. I found the course to be very difficult with narrow fairways, lots of bunkers and trees, and the greens were sloped in every way possible. The greens were recently sanded/fertilized and that had some putts rolling slower than they should, that was a drawback.
They could use some marshals out there, our round took 5 hours. It was brutal. Favorite holes were 3,7, & 12. The beverage cart girl who resembled Jessica Biel was also a welcome sight all 4 times she passed us.
Great Course, even better value!!!
This is one of the best courses I have ever played! The greens roll with great accuracy and are always in great condition. The fairways are pristine and yet this course is more than half the price of Couer d'Alene, all because it is a little south and doesn't have a floating gree.