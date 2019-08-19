Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel

If you are looking for the five star experience, this is it!. This course is not for beginners, which is what I consider myself. The carts have top notch-GPS showing your location, distance to the green and tee, a cooler, a ball and club washer-first class! The seven miles of paved trail winds-I don’t think there was straight section of cart path-through a tunnel, over several wooden paths through wetlands, and a bridge over the railroad tracks. The fairways are twisty with frequent choke points, but in excellent shape, as were the greens. The feeling of isolation and being away from it all is really relaxing. Saw a couple of deer at 17th hole too.

On almost every tee shot, you are hitting over tall rough or wetlands, so worm-burners with your driver won’t cut it. Add to that lots of bunkers and a fair amount of wind makes this course challenging for experience players. I was fortunate enough to be pair with two employees from the casino-Wil and Arnet-who were patient, helpful and made experience a very positive thing for me. I’ll be back when I have a little more consistency in my game!