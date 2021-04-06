Spirit Hollow Golf Club

Now that The Harvester in Rhodes has gone fully private, Spirit Hollow is arguably Iowa’s best public offering.

The 400-acre property that was previously a cattle ranch stretches across varied terrain, constant elevation changes, and natural water features.

The first two holes are good, then the course gives way to a string of rather unremarkable holes before arriving at the ninth. This short par 4 sets up what is demanded the rest of the way: wide corridors off the tee before asking for precision on approach. This is essential because the first cut of rough is extremely playable, yet unpredictable. It’s easy to get a club on the ball and through it, but flyers were prevalent. Distance control is tough out of this rough. The secondary rough is waist-high scrub that makes looking for your ball futile. I lost four strokes by hitting into it.

Additionally, chipping out of the greenside rough is tricky, and will be imperative to scoring well.

The back nine makes up for the monotonous middle holes on the front. The par 5s are deceiving. Depending on the pin placement, both are reachable, but small, severe greens make it a tall task. Laying up to the angles offered can be a better option to score.

The greens are currently perfect. Conditioning overall was top notch, but the greens are as good as I’ve putted on in a while.

Lambo’s restaurant offers cut-above options and I wound up staying for dinner. In addition to the regular range, the course offers Top Tracer bays that provide a Topgolf experience.

My only small gripe is I was told when checking in at the pro shop that they could not accept “pre-paid gift cards.” Said their system was not set up to accommodate them. That should be easily fixed so as not to inconvenience guests planning to use them.