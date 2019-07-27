Samoset Resort
About Samoset ResortSamoset Resort in Rockport overlooks the blue waters of Penobscot Bay. Its 230 acres of oceanfront elegance is reminiscent of a bygone era. Guests can explore New England’s stunning coastline on a majestic schooner, tee off on the 18-hole championship golf course or indulge in a treatment at the seaside spa. The AAA-rated, Four-Diamond Samoset Resort continues a tradition of gracious hospitality established more than 100 years ago along with luxurious accommodations of 178 rooms and suites, distinctive dining and year-round activities. The 18-hole course ranks among the most scenic in America. Get active in the “Ultimate Backyard”, playing basketball, tennis, shuffleboard, volleyball, badminton, croquet, corn hole, disc golf or swimming in the outdoor pool. The Club includes an indoor pool and fitness center.
Views are incredible course is challenging
If you’re in the area it’s well worth it to play this course. Layout is great front nine is along the Rockland bay with incredible views. Back nine is longer and more narrow creating a challenge if you re not mid fairway. Greens are fast but fair and well maintained.
Visually Incredible
The visuals on this course were amazing. The front 9 is all alongside the water and the views are second to none. With that said, I found the layout of the front 9 to be a little tight due to the fact that the resort was right alongside some of the holes. The back 9 was an improvement in that category. The course was in great condition. This is definitely one of my top suggestions for New England courses.
A visual treat and a lot of fun, too
I had gone into this hearing some criticism from my colleagues, that several holes had been redone, that the course could have flowed better, etc. So I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked this golf course. Sure, there are few quirky holes, but there are also plenty of great ocean views and lots of great holes. The two signature par 5s are breathtaking and I really liked the double green shared by 3 and 6. The new 18th hole (though I never played the original) also seems like a great improvement. Formerly a par 4, it's now a terrific risk-reward par 5.