Samoset Resort

I had gone into this hearing some criticism from my colleagues, that several holes had been redone, that the course could have flowed better, etc. So I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked this golf course. Sure, there are few quirky holes, but there are also plenty of great ocean views and lots of great holes. The two signature par 5s are breathtaking and I really liked the double green shared by 3 and 6. The new 18th hole (though I never played the original) also seems like a great improvement. Formerly a par 4, it's now a terrific risk-reward par 5.