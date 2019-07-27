Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Maine Golf Resorts

Samoset Resort

One of the signature holes on Samoset Golf Course is certainly the par-4 fifth, which ends with a peninsula green.
220 Warrenton Street, Rockport, Maine 4856, US
(207) 594-2511
Location Map

About Samoset Resort

Samoset Resort in Rockport overlooks the blue waters of Penobscot Bay. Its 230 acres of oceanfront elegance is reminiscent of a bygone era. Guests can explore New England’s stunning coastline on a majestic schooner, tee off on the 18-hole championship golf course or indulge in a treatment at the seaside spa. The AAA-rated, Four-Diamond Samoset Resort continues a tradition of gracious hospitality established more than 100 years ago along with luxurious accommodations of 178 rooms and suites, distinctive dining and year-round activities. The 18-hole course ranks among the most scenic in America. Get active in the “Ultimate Backyard”, playing basketball, tennis, shuffleboard, volleyball, badminton, croquet, corn hole, disc golf or swimming in the outdoor pool. The Club includes an indoor pool and fitness center.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres230
Year Opened1889
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Samoset Resort

Reviews

4.7
3 Reviews (3)
Samoset Resort
5.0
First Time Playing

Views are incredible course is challenging

If you’re in the area it’s well worth it to play this course. Layout is great front nine is along the Rockland bay with incredible views. Back nine is longer and more narrow creating a challenge if you re not mid fairway. Greens are fast but fair and well maintained.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Samoset Resort
4.0
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Visually Incredible

The visuals on this course were amazing. The front 9 is all alongside the water and the views are second to none. With that said, I found the layout of the front 9 to be a little tight due to the fact that the resort was right alongside some of the holes. The back 9 was an improvement in that category. The course was in great condition. This is definitely one of my top suggestions for New England courses.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Samoset Resort
4.0
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

A visual treat and a lot of fun, too

I had gone into this hearing some criticism from my colleagues, that several holes had been redone, that the course could have flowed better, etc. So I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked this golf course. Sure, there are few quirky holes, but there are also plenty of great ocean views and lots of great holes. The two signature par 5s are breathtaking and I really liked the double green shared by 3 and 6. The new 18th hole (though I never played the original) also seems like a great improvement. Formerly a par 4, it's now a terrific risk-reward par 5.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
