Wilderness Club

Bag drop was very professional and took care removing the clubs from the vehicle and setting them up for play.

Front desk was unfriendly but professional. Did not provide much of a welcome for a first time customer. Very transactional.

Driving range was basic and did not have any yardage information for the numerous flags on the range. Restrooms next to the range and before the first tee box were a welcome addition.

Starters were friendly and we were paired with a very nice couple that knew the course well and playing with them was really enjoyable.

The course provided a lot of variety and challenge. The spacing between some holes was very taxing on us as we chose to walk the course for the exercise. Par 5’s were often reachable in two with good shotmaking. A few of the par 3’s really challenged the long irons. I’d say distances were all fair with some challenges thrown in.

I would not recommend walking this course. It was very taxing and the couple we played with that were riding had to wait for us on the tee box several times. They were gracious about it, but it definitely affected the rhythm of play.

The green were not in bad shape, but there was significant striping on some holes as some sort of repair had obviously been applied. Regardless, they rolled pretty true and I would commend them for that.

All in all we had a good time and would play again. We received a great rate from GolfNow. I’m not sure I would be willing to pay the full rack rate, but for those that do, I don’t believe you will be disappointed in the course.

If you have the desire to stay and play, the area is beautiful and the course is well worth playing multiple times. It would be a rewarding vacation if you are drawn to this beautiful part of the country.