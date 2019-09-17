Wilderness Club
About Wilderness ClubThe Wilderness Club unfurls across 550 acres near the Kootenai National Forest. The resort community is stocked with a Nick Faldo-designed golf course, a 21-acre lake for fishing and recreation, a spa, Horse Park, Water Park and Sports Park. The luxury accommodations of cabins, cottages and suites provide comfortable outdoor/indoor living. The golf clubhouse sits at the village core, where families gather at a sports park and water park complete with hot tub and salt-water pools overlooking Wilderness Lake.
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 09/23/2022
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 09/23/2022
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 09/17/2019
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 09/17/2019
Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 09/17/2019
Photo submitted by SJHbuttercut on 06/02/2019
Photo submitted by SJHbuttercut on 06/02/2019
Photo submitted by SJHbuttercut on 06/02/2019
Photo submitted by SJHbuttercut on 06/02/2019
Photo submitted by SJHbuttercut on 06/02/2019
Photo submitted by SJHbuttercut on 06/02/2019
terrific course with one exception
Course was in near-perfect fall shape. Very picturesque- well maintained tees, fairways and greens (slow but true). Verticut issues on the greens cited in previous reviews seem to have healed well. My one "gripe" is the lack of sand in green-side bunkers. While they are well maintained and freshly raked (I played at 8:30am), most were hard-pan overlayed with a light sprinkling of dark powdery sand. It's my issue that I ended up having to play out of them! But more sand would be a welcome addition IMO.
Perfect conditions
I haven't played WC for a few years so I was very pleased with the whole golf experience there yesterday. Starting with the friendly staff, the excellent practice facility and the beautiful course condition, the day couldn't have been better..
Slow Pace. Wonderful Views
Took a thousand photos. Will I return? Not on a Friday. It was 18 holes and hit and wait. Hit and wait. Took over 5 hours to play.
High Quality Faldo Design
This course has some great holes. Overall, it’s a fantastic layout with nice amenities and friendly staff. The only concern was that the greens were slow.
Great course!
The Weather was hot but we really enjoyed the day. The course was in great shape and the pace of play was awesome.
Phenomenal Experience
Played this on a 10 AM hot deal and couldn’t have been a better experience. Pace of play was great, conditions immaculate, and staff were great. Would recommend to anyone.
Beautiful Course
It was very windy so was difficult to stay out of the many bunkers. We would love to play it again, hopefully on a less windy day.
Excellent condition.
Always a great time
I look forward to this course every year. An awesome course with great challenges. The cabins are a great place to stay when visiting. A big thank you to the friendly staff.
Top Notch
First class from start to finish. Treated very well.
The course is in great shape. The views are amazing.
Put it on your bucket list.
Very nice course in NW Montana
Bag drop was very professional and took care removing the clubs from the vehicle and setting them up for play.
Front desk was unfriendly but professional. Did not provide much of a welcome for a first time customer. Very transactional.
Driving range was basic and did not have any yardage information for the numerous flags on the range. Restrooms next to the range and before the first tee box were a welcome addition.
Starters were friendly and we were paired with a very nice couple that knew the course well and playing with them was really enjoyable.
The course provided a lot of variety and challenge. The spacing between some holes was very taxing on us as we chose to walk the course for the exercise. Par 5’s were often reachable in two with good shotmaking. A few of the par 3’s really challenged the long irons. I’d say distances were all fair with some challenges thrown in.
I would not recommend walking this course. It was very taxing and the couple we played with that were riding had to wait for us on the tee box several times. They were gracious about it, but it definitely affected the rhythm of play.
The green were not in bad shape, but there was significant striping on some holes as some sort of repair had obviously been applied. Regardless, they rolled pretty true and I would commend them for that.
All in all we had a good time and would play again. We received a great rate from GolfNow. I’m not sure I would be willing to pay the full rack rate, but for those that do, I don’t believe you will be disappointed in the course.
If you have the desire to stay and play, the area is beautiful and the course is well worth playing multiple times. It would be a rewarding vacation if you are drawn to this beautiful part of the country.