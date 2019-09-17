Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Montana Golf Resorts

About Wilderness Club

The Wilderness Club unfurls across 550 acres near the Kootenai National Forest. The resort community is stocked with a Nick Faldo-designed golf course, a 21-acre lake for fishing and recreation, a spa, Horse Park, Water Park and Sports Park. The luxury accommodations of cabins, cottages and suites provide comfortable outdoor/indoor living. The golf clubhouse sits at the village core, where families gather at a sports park and water park complete with hot tub and salt-water pools overlooking Wilderness Lake.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres550
Year Opened2009
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesSuite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes
Golf courses at Wilderness Club

Reviews

4.9
35 Reviews (35)

Reviewer Photos

Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
jacalyn
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
strobesj
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

terrific course with one exception

Course was in near-perfect fall shape. Very picturesque- well maintained tees, fairways and greens (slow but true). Verticut issues on the greens cited in previous reviews seem to have healed well. My one "gripe" is the lack of sand in green-side bunkers. While they are well maintained and freshly raked (I played at 8:30am), most were hard-pan overlayed with a light sprinkling of dark powdery sand. It's my issue that I ended up having to play out of them! But more sand would be a welcome addition IMO.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
saxtman
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
u000003558293
Played On
Reviews 13
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
saxtman
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
u577873206
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Perfect conditions

I haven't played WC for a few years so I was very pleased with the whole golf experience there yesterday. Starting with the friendly staff, the excellent practice facility and the beautiful course condition, the day couldn't have been better..

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
KrPFhf18RcO0weIwWGhu
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Slow Pace. Wonderful Views

Took a thousand photos. Will I return? Not on a Friday. It was 18 holes and hit and wait. Hit and wait. Took over 5 hours to play.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
beegler
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
Secretariat1
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

High Quality Faldo Design

This course has some great holes. Overall, it’s a fantastic layout with nice amenities and friendly staff. The only concern was that the greens were slow.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
Kozar
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
Kozar
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
u314159462918
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Great course!

The Weather was hot but we really enjoyed the day. The course was in great shape and the pace of play was awesome.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
u8395512
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Phenomenal Experience

Played this on a 10 AM hot deal and couldn’t have been a better experience. Pace of play was great, conditions immaculate, and staff were great. Would recommend to anyone.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
u314160106273
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
rockflower
Played On
Reviews 13
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
thomaswburton
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
u182428970
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful Course

It was very windy so was difficult to stay out of the many bunkers. We would love to play it again, hopefully on a less windy day.
Excellent condition.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
srohrbs
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Always a great time

I look forward to this course every year. An awesome course with great challenges. The cabins are a great place to stay when visiting. A big thank you to the friendly staff.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
u7895362
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Top Notch

First class from start to finish. Treated very well.
The course is in great shape. The views are amazing.
Put it on your bucket list.

Wilderness Club
Default User Avatar
u000001618184
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Very nice course in NW Montana

Bag drop was very professional and took care removing the clubs from the vehicle and setting them up for play.

Front desk was unfriendly but professional. Did not provide much of a welcome for a first time customer. Very transactional.

Driving range was basic and did not have any yardage information for the numerous flags on the range. Restrooms next to the range and before the first tee box were a welcome addition.

Starters were friendly and we were paired with a very nice couple that knew the course well and playing with them was really enjoyable.

The course provided a lot of variety and challenge. The spacing between some holes was very taxing on us as we chose to walk the course for the exercise. Par 5’s were often reachable in two with good shotmaking. A few of the par 3’s really challenged the long irons. I’d say distances were all fair with some challenges thrown in.

I would not recommend walking this course. It was very taxing and the couple we played with that were riding had to wait for us on the tee box several times. They were gracious about it, but it definitely affected the rhythm of play.

The green were not in bad shape, but there was significant striping on some holes as some sort of repair had obviously been applied. Regardless, they rolled pretty true and I would commend them for that.

All in all we had a good time and would play again. We received a great rate from GolfNow. I’m not sure I would be willing to pay the full rack rate, but for those that do, I don’t believe you will be disappointed in the course.

If you have the desire to stay and play, the area is beautiful and the course is well worth playing multiple times. It would be a rewarding vacation if you are drawn to this beautiful part of the country.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
