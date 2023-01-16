Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Casino del Sol

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
5655 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, Arizona 85757, US
(855) 765-7829
Visit Website
Location Map

About Casino del Sol

Casino del Sol is a AAA Four-Diamond property in Tucson, Arizona owned by the Pascua Yaqui Native American Tribe. The main resort features over 200 rooms and suites, large casino floor with live games (including Bingo, poker and table games) and a resort-style pool. In addition to the main resort, the property also features the new, smaller Estrella hotel, adjacent to the main resort and has its own pool, as well as an RV park. Located onsite is Sewailo Golf Club, designed by Notah Begay and home to the University of Arizona golf teams. It is a past recipient of the Golf Advisor Golfers' Choice Top 50 U.S. Courses as well as Best Collegiate Courses and the facility features its own extensive practice facility and grill.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened2011
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Buffet, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Articles on Casino del Sol

Sewailo Golf Club - 18th hole
Articles
Sewailo Golf Club at Casino Del Sol Resort in Tucson combines flower power with brain power
Sewailo Golf Club, Notah Begay III/Ty Butler-design located at the Pascua Yaqui Tribe's Casino Del Sol Resort, is the first course to open in Tucson since the Golf Club at Dove Mountain, former home to the WGC-Accenture Match Play. Sewailo is more parkland than typical Arizona target golf, David R. Holland writes. It features multiple streams and creeks with four waterfalls designed to be as natural looking as possible, and is loaded with more than 30,000 plants and native flowers.
4 Min Read
By David R. Holland

Golf courses at Casino del Sol

Reviews

4.5
1304 Reviews (1304)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162570808
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000005021558
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u792400504
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Scenic Golf Course

The facility was very nice. The course scenic. It was a very cold and windy day that made playing a challenge but we enjoyed our game and lunch in the grill.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
herkfe
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Dalliedog
Played On
Reviews 34
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Late PM play

It would be nice if the restrooms at the snackbar/proshop were available when finishing in the later afternoon. You ould easily put a retractable gate to screen off the proshop/snack bar so the restrooms could be accessed.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
shincha
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
kensenderak
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314163753919
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good experience

Great course and atmosphere. Cons are definitely the cart rules and paths are unclear and they’re way over booked. Took me over 6 hours to play 18. I’d say less over booking will fix majority of issues here. They also have a booking system that is quite flawed.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
cooptup
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
montanafasthorses
Played On
Reviews 10
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314163014815
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Golf now not recognized

Showed up to check in and the pro shop didn't have any record of my deposit with Golf Now. I'm out yhe booking fee.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
golfdealseeker
Played On
Reviews 116
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played

Nice resort target golf course

This course is a nicely groomed desert course. We played in early March and the overseeded rye grass came in nicely. It is definitely a target golf course off the tee. We played 6100 yard layout and off the tee for par fours and fives used almost every club between Driver and 6 iron. There is a ton of water that comes into play along with some desert washes that cannot be carried with driver which makes most par 5’s true 3 shot holes. Some of the fairways tilt towards water so what you think was a good shot rolled out into the hazards. When we played the fairways were hard and bouncy. Most of the greens were receptive to well stuck iron shots but they were firm, fast and rolled well.

It is desert golf on a fairly flat plot of land.

Fun to play the second time you play because you will remember the way the ball rolls out. When in doubt take a club or two less than what you would normally play.

Welcoming staff and cart crew.

Overall a fun day.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
HM2oTjXfBrRrYGUg1D1V
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

A good day

Great experience. However no balls on driving range for warmup which starts the day off wrong. Bunkers were in need of repair and sand. Will still come back fun Course to play.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Dalliedog
Played On
Reviews 34
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Perfect weather
Used cart

REALLY??

Why do the no carts sign as you approach the greens have to be placed sooooooooooo far back from the greens? Really slows up play .

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
U00005659807
Played On
Reviews 10
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
dlheureu
Played On
Reviews 6
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
toots07
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course but pace of play was an issue.

Great course with wonderful facilities.
Our only negative was the pace of play.
We had the talk from the starter about pace of play and how the crew would have no issue asking a group to pick up and move to the next tee. It seemed to us that the push didn’t happen.
After nine holes we were 28 minutes behind and after thirteen holes we were 34 minutes behind.
We did not get our entire round in before dark. As we drove in we passed three groups that were also not going to finish. Too bad because the finishing holes are fabulous.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Joehoffer
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Shockingly Slow Pace of Play

The course is a beautiful, challenging layout. However, after the starter made a big deal about selecting tees because of pace of play concerns, we were only able to finish 14 holes in over 4 hours due to a group in front of us not playing with any urgency. When we drove past them to get back to the clubhouse, we saw they were two holes behind the group in front of them.

Disappointing for a course that is as beautiful as Sewailo, that there is no one out there, no ranger, monitoring pace of play

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
stevedignam
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

almost perfect, but very slow

This is a really nice desert golf course that I try to play on every visit to Tucson. It is interesting, challenging, good condition and a great value for the money. One issue: 5 hours. Look, I was playing on a Sunday afternoon so I was ready for slow play. But 5 hours? We waited on every hole. It is just hard to enjoy golf when it is that slow.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sewailo Golf Club
Default User Avatar
uKJWP4533KJ
Played On
Reviews 20
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course

Fun and great course. Would play it every time I am in Tucson.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
Search Near Me