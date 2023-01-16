Casino del Sol
About Casino del SolCasino del Sol is a AAA Four-Diamond property in Tucson, Arizona owned by the Pascua Yaqui Native American Tribe. The main resort features over 200 rooms and suites, large casino floor with live games (including Bingo, poker and table games) and a resort-style pool. In addition to the main resort, the property also features the new, smaller Estrella hotel, adjacent to the main resort and has its own pool, as well as an RV park. Located onsite is Sewailo Golf Club, designed by Notah Begay and home to the University of Arizona golf teams. It is a past recipient of the Golf Advisor Golfers' Choice Top 50 U.S. Courses as well as Best Collegiate Courses and the facility features its own extensive practice facility and grill.
Photo submitted by u000005499574 on 03/02/2023
-
Photo submitted by bigeagl29 on 01/16/2023
-
Photo submitted by bigeagl29 on 01/16/2023
-
Photo submitted by u314161955960 on 11/04/2022
-
18 green Photo submitted by MAURY9374569 on 10/19/2022
-
Photo submitted by ricky9156 on 02/14/2022
-
Photo submitted by Dan2058045 on 12/12/2021
-
Photo submitted by Dan2058045 on 12/12/2021
-
Photo submitted by u2281687 on 03/28/2021
-
Photo submitted by u926748286 on 03/22/2021
-
Photo submitted by u926748286 on 03/22/2021
-
Photo submitted by u000004619845 on 02/22/2021
-
Excellent fairways! Photo submitted by donriley83 on 11/16/2020
-
Photo submitted by Beaver081 on 06/23/2020
-
Photo submitted by c90atc00 on 01/07/2020
-
Photo submitted by u000005849027 on 04/20/2017
-
Beautiful par 3 Photo submitted by bobo2004 on 07/19/2016
-
On the driving range with Casino Del Sol in the background. Stunning views all around. Photo submitted by czaepfel on 04/27/2016
-
Silent auction set up on the driving range. So easy to work with the Sewailo staff !! Photo submitted by czaepfel on 04/27/2016
-
Photo submitted by LHB0 on 08/13/2015
-
Photo submitted by LHB0 on 08/13/2015
-
Photo submitted by RodolfoEnriquez1969 on 06/30/2015
-
Photo submitted by RodolfoEnriquez1969 on 06/30/2015
-
Photo submitted by RodolfoEnriquez1969 on 06/30/2015
-
Photo submitted by Juliedodds on 01/23/2015
-
Photo submitted by Juliedodds on 01/23/2015
Scenic Golf Course
The facility was very nice. The course scenic. It was a very cold and windy day that made playing a challenge but we enjoyed our game and lunch in the grill.
Late PM play
It would be nice if the restrooms at the snackbar/proshop were available when finishing in the later afternoon. You ould easily put a retractable gate to screen off the proshop/snack bar so the restrooms could be accessed.
Good experience
Great course and atmosphere. Cons are definitely the cart rules and paths are unclear and they’re way over booked. Took me over 6 hours to play 18. I’d say less over booking will fix majority of issues here. They also have a booking system that is quite flawed.
Golf now not recognized
Showed up to check in and the pro shop didn't have any record of my deposit with Golf Now. I'm out yhe booking fee.
Nice resort target golf course
This course is a nicely groomed desert course. We played in early March and the overseeded rye grass came in nicely. It is definitely a target golf course off the tee. We played 6100 yard layout and off the tee for par fours and fives used almost every club between Driver and 6 iron. There is a ton of water that comes into play along with some desert washes that cannot be carried with driver which makes most par 5’s true 3 shot holes. Some of the fairways tilt towards water so what you think was a good shot rolled out into the hazards. When we played the fairways were hard and bouncy. Most of the greens were receptive to well stuck iron shots but they were firm, fast and rolled well.
It is desert golf on a fairly flat plot of land.
Fun to play the second time you play because you will remember the way the ball rolls out. When in doubt take a club or two less than what you would normally play.
Welcoming staff and cart crew.
Overall a fun day.
A good day
Great experience. However no balls on driving range for warmup which starts the day off wrong. Bunkers were in need of repair and sand. Will still come back fun Course to play.
REALLY??
Why do the no carts sign as you approach the greens have to be placed sooooooooooo far back from the greens? Really slows up play .
Great course but pace of play was an issue.
Great course with wonderful facilities.
Our only negative was the pace of play.
We had the talk from the starter about pace of play and how the crew would have no issue asking a group to pick up and move to the next tee. It seemed to us that the push didn’t happen.
After nine holes we were 28 minutes behind and after thirteen holes we were 34 minutes behind.
We did not get our entire round in before dark. As we drove in we passed three groups that were also not going to finish. Too bad because the finishing holes are fabulous.
Shockingly Slow Pace of Play
The course is a beautiful, challenging layout. However, after the starter made a big deal about selecting tees because of pace of play concerns, we were only able to finish 14 holes in over 4 hours due to a group in front of us not playing with any urgency. When we drove past them to get back to the clubhouse, we saw they were two holes behind the group in front of them.
Disappointing for a course that is as beautiful as Sewailo, that there is no one out there, no ranger, monitoring pace of play
almost perfect, but very slow
This is a really nice desert golf course that I try to play on every visit to Tucson. It is interesting, challenging, good condition and a great value for the money. One issue: 5 hours. Look, I was playing on a Sunday afternoon so I was ready for slow play. But 5 hours? We waited on every hole. It is just hard to enjoy golf when it is that slow.
Great course
Fun and great course. Would play it every time I am in Tucson.