Casino del Sol

This course is a nicely groomed desert course. We played in early March and the overseeded rye grass came in nicely. It is definitely a target golf course off the tee. We played 6100 yard layout and off the tee for par fours and fives used almost every club between Driver and 6 iron. There is a ton of water that comes into play along with some desert washes that cannot be carried with driver which makes most par 5’s true 3 shot holes. Some of the fairways tilt towards water so what you think was a good shot rolled out into the hazards. When we played the fairways were hard and bouncy. Most of the greens were receptive to well stuck iron shots but they were firm, fast and rolled well.

It is desert golf on a fairly flat plot of land.

Fun to play the second time you play because you will remember the way the ball rolls out. When in doubt take a club or two less than what you would normally play.

Welcoming staff and cart crew.

Overall a fun day.