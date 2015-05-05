Cocopah RV & Golf Resort
6800 Strand Ave. , Yuma, Arizona 85364, US
(928) 343-9300
About Cocopah RV & Golf ResortCocopah RV & Golf Resort is located in western Arizona in Yuma, on the Colorado River near the US-Mexico Border, conveniently located off I-8. It is an RV resort with over 400 sites, and home to its own 5,700-yard, 18-hole golf course and driving range. Cocopah is owned and operated by the Cocopah Tribe and nearby attractions include a casino, speedway and family entertainment center. Amenities at the resort beyond golf include tennis, horseshoes, outdoor pool, fitness center, pickleball courts and a 2-acre pet park. There is an onsite restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch.
Facts
Price Range$
Property Class★
Acres300
Year Opened1988
Number of Units300-500
Amenities & Services
RestaurantsCasual
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Reviews
4.0
Played On 05/05/2015
Reviews 6
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
par 3 challege
First hole is a par 3 challenge, dont go left.
Par 4,s are makable and straight, somewhat less of a challenge.
to low handicaps , great condition.
Great bartender and cheap peanuts for the 19th.hole.
Conditions Good
Value Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Fairly Easy