Cocopah RV & Golf Resort

View of a fairway at Cocopah Rio Colorado Golf Course
6800 Strand Ave. , Yuma, Arizona 85364, US
(928) 343-9300
Visit Website
Location Map

About Cocopah RV & Golf Resort

Cocopah RV & Golf Resort is located in western Arizona in Yuma, on the Colorado River near the US-Mexico Border, conveniently located off I-8. It is an RV resort with over 400 sites, and home to its own 5,700-yard, 18-hole golf course and driving range. Cocopah is owned and operated by the Cocopah Tribe and nearby attractions include a casino, speedway and family entertainment center. Amenities at the resort beyond golf include tennis, horseshoes, outdoor pool, fitness center, pickleball courts and a 2-acre pet park. There is an onsite restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch.

Price Range$
Property Class
Acres300
Year Opened1988
Number of Units300-500

RestaurantsCasual
Short CourseYes
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Cocopah RV & Golf Resort

4.0
1 Reviews (1)
Cocopah Bend RV & Golf Resort
Anctbrit
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Excellent weather
Used cart

par 3 challege

First hole is a par 3 challenge, dont go left.

Par 4,s are makable and straight, somewhat less of a challenge.
to low handicaps , great condition.

Great bartender and cheap peanuts for the 19th.hole.

