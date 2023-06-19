Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

First I did not realize this was a par 3 course, my bad, did not read the stats closely, just needed a round quickly in the Scottsdale area. I debated playing it once I arrived because 85 bucks is a lot for me. My playing partner was really wanting to get a break and play, so I decided to go ahead. BUT once on the course to have the greens bumpy as the moon's surface was so disappointing. We had a good time and shared a drink at the 19 hole but the golf was awful, par 3's are about the putting but at this time for this money - forget about it.