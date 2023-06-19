Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

5445 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley, Arizona 85253, US
(480) 624-5400
Location Map

About Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

Reopened in 2017, Mountain Shadows Resort is a freshly renovated and reimagined golf resort. For golfers, the centerpiece is the brand new, 18-hole par-3 course. Located in Paradise Valley between Scottsdale and Phoenix, the resort is ideally located for trips into the shopping, hiking trails and attractions of both cities. Onsite are several dining options highlighted by Hearth 61, fitness center and two outdoor pools that provide lap swimming and private cabanas for rent. The property has partnered with the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa to provide spa services. In addition to guest rooms and suites, Mountain Shadows offers residences for rent as well as ownership and membership opportunities. Guests of Mountain Shadows also have preferred access to the nearby Camelback Golf Club, home to two full-length 18-hole courses.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres80
Year Opened2017
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesSuite, Fractional Ownership
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Articles on Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

Mountain Shadows The Short Course
Articles
Mountain Shadows and The Short Course
With a new par-3 layout that’s become an instant hit, Mountain Shadows Resort is reborn as a chic retreat inspired by Mid-Century Modernism.
6 Min Read
By Golf Odyssey

Golf courses at Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

Videos about Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

The Short Course at Mountain Shadows
The Short Course at Mountain Shadows
1:51

Reviews

4.5
905 Reviews (905)

Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u6630547
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Irish1963
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u1749115736
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Par 3 Challenge

You better know your clubs when playing here. I brought a friend who is low a handicap player and by the 7th hole the golfer excuses started LOL!!! Awesome course and try out your short game!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
stevew1968
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
stevew1968
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160635610
Played On
Reviews 33
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Bring your putter A game - wow - challenging.

So much fun for a 90 minute round of golf

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
qRZgilSEZA7Tgx71hkvr
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Practice iron play here!

Now that I have played this par 3 course I will come play here instead of going to driving range!
Nice layout!
Long and short par 3 yardage!
Highly recommend!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314162256037
Played On
Reviews 21
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

One of those over hyped courses.

Not worth the money. Good if the only purpose is to practice the short game. Cart girl interrupted one shot so I would move my cart. The course was empty, not sure of her rush.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314164038508
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Summer round

Nice par 3 course that’s we’ll kept all year round, expected a few rough spots with the hot weather but overall in really good shape, greens weren’t too fast and prob slight wet as we tee off at 7am.
Finished up around 10 and it was hot and sweaty by then. Prices a lot lower in summer and great to get out early mornings on this course

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
perkup76
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Hidden Gem in PV

Fun course to play, always a good time with great staff. The par 54 isn’t too long for a hot day and the greens keep it challenging. A little pricey in the summer months, but allows for faster pace of play with less people

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
golfermel
Played On
Reviews 54
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Hot weather
Used cart

Punched greens on a par 3!

First I did not realize this was a par 3 course, my bad, did not read the stats closely, just needed a round quickly in the Scottsdale area. I debated playing it once I arrived because 85 bucks is a lot for me. My playing partner was really wanting to get a break and play, so I decided to go ahead. BUT once on the course to have the greens bumpy as the moon's surface was so disappointing. We had a good time and shared a drink at the 19 hole but the golf was awful, par 3's are about the putting but at this time for this money - forget about it.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
21263d95-d597-5053-bc16-2db2d77d6d86
Commented on 07/01/2023

Thank you for your feedback and apologize we didn't meet your expectations. We aerified greens June 14th. There is plenty of grass on the greens, have recovered and rolling nicely. We're pleased with our transition from winter to summer grass.

Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Jpthreee
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0

summer condition

Course is usually great but $50 to play this place in the summer is a rip off, course is in bad condition right now. Play in the winter.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
21263d95-d597-5053-bc16-2db2d77d6d86
Commented on 06/21/2023

Thank you for your feedback. We aerified greens a few days ago. There is plenty of grass on the greens and are recovering nicely. We're pleased with our transition from winter to summer grass.

Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Roger3476047
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
csutherland
Played On
Reviews 34
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great Iron play

We decide to make our first round of golf short. Since we just flew in. This is a great course to play in around 2 hours and get your irons working.
Totally would stop here again.
Also the restaurant had great service and good food.
See the Canek in the background.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
csutherland
Played On
Reviews 34
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great Par 3 Nice to get your Irons working

We played at 1150 am on a Sunday. Was very quiet so pace of play was great. Just a little over 2 hours which including sone extra re-putts.
Great course to start getting your iron play ready.
Both Proshop staff, starters and wait staff all very friendly and efficient.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
BLKSPIDR30
Played On
Reviews 13
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
BLKSPIDR30
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
jmundle
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Sunny Days

My wife and I really like to play this course. It does have tricky greens to keep you thinking how to play the shot or putt. I would definitely recommend it!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314161435098
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Just Plain Fun

We played this course to give our backs a rest on day 2 of a 4 day golf trip. Course was in great shape, staff was friendly and pace was excellent. Would definitely go back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314163783059
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
