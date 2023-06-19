Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale
About Mountain Shadows Resort ScottsdaleReopened in 2017, Mountain Shadows Resort is a freshly renovated and reimagined golf resort. For golfers, the centerpiece is the brand new, 18-hole par-3 course. Located in Paradise Valley between Scottsdale and Phoenix, the resort is ideally located for trips into the shopping, hiking trails and attractions of both cities. Onsite are several dining options highlighted by Hearth 61, fitness center and two outdoor pools that provide lap swimming and private cabanas for rent. The property has partnered with the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa to provide spa services. In addition to guest rooms and suites, Mountain Shadows offers residences for rent as well as ownership and membership opportunities. Guests of Mountain Shadows also have preferred access to the nearby Camelback Golf Club, home to two full-length 18-hole courses.
Paradise Valley, Arizona
Par 3 Challenge
You better know your clubs when playing here. I brought a friend who is low a handicap player and by the 7th hole the golfer excuses started LOL!!! Awesome course and try out your short game!
Bring your putter A game - wow - challenging.
So much fun for a 90 minute round of golf
Practice iron play here!
Now that I have played this par 3 course I will come play here instead of going to driving range!
Nice layout!
Long and short par 3 yardage!
Highly recommend!!!
One of those over hyped courses.
Not worth the money. Good if the only purpose is to practice the short game. Cart girl interrupted one shot so I would move my cart. The course was empty, not sure of her rush.
Summer round
Nice par 3 course that’s we’ll kept all year round, expected a few rough spots with the hot weather but overall in really good shape, greens weren’t too fast and prob slight wet as we tee off at 7am.
Finished up around 10 and it was hot and sweaty by then. Prices a lot lower in summer and great to get out early mornings on this course
Hidden Gem in PV
Fun course to play, always a good time with great staff. The par 54 isn’t too long for a hot day and the greens keep it challenging. A little pricey in the summer months, but allows for faster pace of play with less people
Punched greens on a par 3!
First I did not realize this was a par 3 course, my bad, did not read the stats closely, just needed a round quickly in the Scottsdale area. I debated playing it once I arrived because 85 bucks is a lot for me. My playing partner was really wanting to get a break and play, so I decided to go ahead. BUT once on the course to have the greens bumpy as the moon's surface was so disappointing. We had a good time and shared a drink at the 19 hole but the golf was awful, par 3's are about the putting but at this time for this money - forget about it.
summer condition
Course is usually great but $50 to play this place in the summer is a rip off, course is in bad condition right now. Play in the winter.
Thank you for your feedback. We aerified greens a few days ago. There is plenty of grass on the greens and are recovering nicely. We're pleased with our transition from winter to summer grass.
Great Iron play
We decide to make our first round of golf short. Since we just flew in. This is a great course to play in around 2 hours and get your irons working.
Totally would stop here again.
Also the restaurant had great service and good food.
See the Canek in the background.
Great Par 3 Nice to get your Irons working
We played at 1150 am on a Sunday. Was very quiet so pace of play was great. Just a little over 2 hours which including sone extra re-putts.
Great course to start getting your iron play ready.
Both Proshop staff, starters and wait staff all very friendly and efficient.
Sunny Days
My wife and I really like to play this course. It does have tricky greens to keep you thinking how to play the shot or putt. I would definitely recommend it!
Just Plain Fun
We played this course to give our backs a rest on day 2 of a 4 day golf trip. Course was in great shape, staff was friendly and pace was excellent. Would definitely go back.
Thank you for your feedback and apologize we didn't meet your expectations. We aerified greens June 14th. There is plenty of grass on the greens, have recovered and rolling nicely. We're pleased with our transition from winter to summer grass.