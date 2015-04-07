Rancho de los Caballeros

I thought this course was way better than some of the other, more popular, golf courses I played i the PHX area.

PACE: Tee'd off around 1:30pm on a Sunday, and never had a group in front or behind me.

CONDITIONS: Tee's, fairways, bunkers and green all excellent given the heat.

STAFF: Took my money, pointed me to the first tee, and told me to be sure to take enough water to stay hydrated. No frills... just everything I needed to enjoy the day.

VALUE: I thought it was a good value. Maybe a slightly lower rate would bring out more people? I felt this course should have been busier given how good it is.

LAYOUT: Feels like an older course, and I really enjoy that. No, or very few, blind tee shots. Several volcano-style greens. Several tee shots down into sloping valleys, or opportunities to challenge bunkers. Greens were challenging, but not tricked up. Lot of fun to be had here!

AMENITIES: Driving range and putting green were in good condition and everything is close to #1 tee.

In milder temperatures I would have liked to walk this course, though there are parts were the walk between holes may exceptional (hole 10 to 11, or 11 to 12).