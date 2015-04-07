Rancho de los Caballeros
About Rancho de los CaballerosLocated in the historic western town of Wickenburg, Rancho de los Caballeros is a luxury dude ranch set on 20,000 Sonoran Desert acres that is open seasonally from October thru May. It offers stay-and-play golf packages with the next door Los Caballeros Golf Club, a past recipient of the Golf Advisor Golfer's Choice U.S. Top 50. Rancho de los Caballeros offers authentic ranch activities from hikes with a naturalist to skeet and trap shooting. Jeeps, ATVs, horseback riding and more are all available on the expansive property. The property has 67 guest rooms and 12 suites and offers meeting space and team-building programs. The Kids Club has western activities in the morning and at night and babysitting is also available. Wickenburg is located about an hour northwest of Phoenix-Scottsdale and is home to a small collection of excellent golf courses, including Los Caballeros and Wickenburg Ranch.
Tough lie in local vegetation. Photo submitted by u1149189436 on 02/28/2021
Photo submitted by beturner on 02/22/2021
Photo submitted by u000003552026 on 10/28/2020
Photo submitted by u000007961680 on 08/23/2020
Photo submitted by u000007961680 on 08/23/2020
Photo submitted by Fred2220856 on 03/24/2020
Photo submitted by Fred2220856 on 03/24/2020
#14 is a dogleg right with an uphill approach to the green. Tough hole Photo submitted by tlyon2222 on 07/04/2015
View from tee on #7. Good tee shot is essential. Photo submitted by tlyon2222 on 07/04/2015
3rd shot at #7. Photo submitted by tlyon2222 on 07/04/2015
18th hole - Par 5 Photo submitted by dannymustang07 on 03/02/2015
Down hill, down wind, 4th hole - Par 4 Photo submitted by dannymustang07 on 03/02/2015
Loads of Fun
Los Cab was phenomenal. I played on a Wed. afternoon and basically had the course to myself. The staff is super friendly and they’re doing a lot of renovations to the clubhouse and grounds, so they shuttle you from parking lot to range/1st tee. The greens are very interesting here. They are soft and receptive and you can still roll putts really well. It’s a great track and total worth a Summer drive and the price is great for the pure awesomeness of this course.
Awesome course
Played yesterday for the first time and has a blast. Most everything was in great condition for the time of year. They are renovating the clubhouse area so they have a makeshift one. They shuttle you to the first tee. They have free cold water in coolers and provide a towel you can put in the cooler if you want.
Only thing was the greens were recently punched so they weren’t rolling true and were a bit inconsistent. I’ve still played worse though and can imagine they are prestine otherwise. Would love to play here again.
I thought this course was way better than some of the other, more popular, golf courses I played i the PHX area.
PACE: Tee'd off around 1:30pm on a Sunday, and never had a group in front or behind me.
CONDITIONS: Tee's, fairways, bunkers and green all excellent given the heat.
STAFF: Took my money, pointed me to the first tee, and told me to be sure to take enough water to stay hydrated. No frills... just everything I needed to enjoy the day.
VALUE: I thought it was a good value. Maybe a slightly lower rate would bring out more people? I felt this course should have been busier given how good it is.
LAYOUT: Feels like an older course, and I really enjoy that. No, or very few, blind tee shots. Several volcano-style greens. Several tee shots down into sloping valleys, or opportunities to challenge bunkers. Greens were challenging, but not tricked up. Lot of fun to be had here!
AMENITIES: Driving range and putting green were in good condition and everything is close to #1 tee.
In milder temperatures I would have liked to walk this course, though there are parts were the walk between holes may exceptional (hole 10 to 11, or 11 to 12).
Great course very unique
The greens were in great shape speed was a little inconsistent but The ball rolled very true. The unique layout of this course makes it a must play the back nine is crazy cool.
WELL WORTH THE DRIVE
Fabulous Vistas, Old World Charm....a complete gem to play
great course
always in good shape and great people to deal with.
Decent Layout Greens Wet and Slow
Played following a shotgun tournament, wish they told you beforehand. Front nine in 2:30 back without tournament 1:30. Decent layout not in the best shape. Greens were very soft, likely recent storms. Very slow greens, just couldn’t get the ball to the hole.
Continuously Awesome !!!
So glad I was able to return, I love this course! I can’t wait to come back!!
Great course
Everything about this course is great, layout, condition, staff etc. I highly recommend it.
Nice Last Round
What a great course to play our last round of golf before heading back North! One of the best conditions of any course we have played, so thus our return. Cheers to those who maintain the course.
We are in Goodyear and always enjoy the drive out as well!
First time here.
It’s always the best time when I play with my daughter, and when the course is beautiful and in great condition it makes it all the more special… great layout and mix of lengths … we had a wonderful time…
