Rancho de los Caballeros

1551 S Vulture Mine Rd, Wickenburg, Arizona 85390, US
(928) 684-5484
Location Map

About Rancho de los Caballeros

Located in the historic western town of Wickenburg, Rancho de los Caballeros is a luxury dude ranch set on 20,000 Sonoran Desert acres that is open seasonally from October thru May. It offers stay-and-play golf packages with the next door Los Caballeros Golf Club, a past recipient of the Golf Advisor Golfer's Choice U.S. Top 50. Rancho de los Caballeros offers authentic ranch activities from hikes with a naturalist to skeet and trap shooting. Jeeps, ATVs, horseback riding and more are all available on the expansive property. The property has 67 guest rooms and 12 suites and offers meeting space and team-building programs. The Kids Club has western activities in the morning and at night and babysitting is also available. Wickenburg is located about an hour northwest of Phoenix-Scottsdale and is home to a small collection of excellent golf courses, including Los Caballeros and Wickenburg Ranch.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★
Acres20000
Year Opened1948
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Articles on Rancho de los Caballeros

Wickenburg Ranch golf course - 6th
Articles
New Wickenburg Ranch makes Wickenburg, Ariz. a legit golf spot
Luring golfers away from Scottsdale is a tall order. But with new Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club, Los Caballeros and Wickenburg C.C., Wickenburg, Arizona becomes a legitimate destination.
3 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey

Golf courses at Rancho de los Caballeros

Reviews

4.9
651 Reviews (651)

Reviewer Photos

Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
CalebW12
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Loads of Fun

Los Cab was phenomenal. I played on a Wed. afternoon and basically had the course to myself. The staff is super friendly and they’re doing a lot of renovations to the clubhouse and grounds, so they shuttle you from parking lot to range/1st tee. The greens are very interesting here. They are soft and receptive and you can still roll putts really well. It’s a great track and total worth a Summer drive and the price is great for the pure awesomeness of this course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000002049794
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u1016000309
Played On
Reviews 5
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u1016000309
Played On
Reviews 5
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
upsguy7
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Awesome course

Played yesterday for the first time and has a blast. Most everything was in great condition for the time of year. They are renovating the clubhouse area so they have a makeshift one. They shuttle you to the first tee. They have free cold water in coolers and provide a towel you can put in the cooler if you want.

Only thing was the greens were recently punched so they weren’t rolling true and were a bit inconsistent. I’ve still played worse though and can imagine they are prestine otherwise. Would love to play here again.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
aperrymoore
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
klmgolf80
Played On
Reviews 161
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 100 Contributor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

I thought this course was way better than some of the other, more popular, golf courses I played i the PHX area.

PACE: Tee'd off around 1:30pm on a Sunday, and never had a group in front or behind me.

CONDITIONS: Tee's, fairways, bunkers and green all excellent given the heat.

STAFF: Took my money, pointed me to the first tee, and told me to be sure to take enough water to stay hydrated. No frills... just everything I needed to enjoy the day.

VALUE: I thought it was a good value. Maybe a slightly lower rate would bring out more people? I felt this course should have been busier given how good it is.

LAYOUT: Feels like an older course, and I really enjoy that. No, or very few, blind tee shots. Several volcano-style greens. Several tee shots down into sloping valleys, or opportunities to challenge bunkers. Greens were challenging, but not tricked up. Lot of fun to be had here!

AMENITIES: Driving range and putting green were in good condition and everything is close to #1 tee.

In milder temperatures I would have liked to walk this course, though there are parts were the walk between holes may exceptional (hole 10 to 11, or 11 to 12).

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000004210452
Played On
Reviews 9
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course very unique

The greens were in great shape speed was a little inconsistent but The ball rolled very true. The unique layout of this course makes it a must play the back nine is crazy cool.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
brucep2
Played On
Reviews 59
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

WELL WORTH THE DRIVE

Fabulous Vistas, Old World Charm....a complete gem to play

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314162550347
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
importautoworks
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
flogger54
Played On
Reviews 37
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Greg4939533
Greg4939533
Played On
Reviews 84
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000001274574
Played On
Reviews 40
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

great course

always in good shape and great people to deal with.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000007690075
Played On
Reviews 90
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing

Decent Layout Greens Wet and Slow

Played following a shotgun tournament, wish they told you beforehand. Front nine in 2:30 back without tournament 1:30. Decent layout not in the best shape. Greens were very soft, likely recent storms. Very slow greens, just couldn’t get the ball to the hole.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u648591672
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Continuously Awesome !!!

So glad I was able to return, I love this course! I can’t wait to come back!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
teddyguy1
Played On
Reviews 37
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great course

Everything about this course is great, layout, condition, staff etc. I highly recommend it.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/02/2021

Thank you for taking the time to review us, teddyguy1. Your feedback is valuable, and we look forward to delivering you excellent service again soon. Los Caballeros Golf Club thanks you!

Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
bkgolfaz13
Played On
Reviews 36
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Nice Last Round

What a great course to play our last round of golf before heading back North! One of the best conditions of any course we have played, so thus our return. Cheers to those who maintain the course.
We are in Goodyear and always enjoy the drive out as well!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 06/02/2021

Thanks so much for your wonderful review, bkgolfaz13. We are thrilled to hear how much you enjoyed your time with us. Please visit again soon. Thanks for choosing Los Caballeros Golf Club!

Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u088328632
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

First time here.

It’s always the best time when I play with my daughter, and when the course is beautiful and in great condition it makes it all the more special… great layout and mix of lengths … we had a wonderful time…

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/18/2021

Thank you for your review, u088328632. We will pass along your positive experience to our team at Los Caballeros Golf Club. We look forward to seeing you again soon.

Los Caballeros Golf Club
Default User Avatar
golf4jar
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/18/2021

Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating, golf4jar! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing Los Caballeros Golf Club!

1 2 3 4 5
