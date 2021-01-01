Westwind Golf & RV Resort
9797 S. Frontage Road, Yuma, Arizona 85365, US
(866) 440-2992
About Westwind Golf & RV ResortWestwind Golf & RV Resort is a 55 & up RV and golf resort in Yuma, Arizona. Located just off I-8, this RV resort features a 9-hole, par-3 golf course that plays just over 1,200 yards and is ideal for short rounds and beginning players. Amenities at Westwind beyond golf are a restaurant and bar, outdoor pool, pickleball, billiards, library, fitness center and more. The resort has a full roster of organized activities for guests, ranging from fitness and Zumba classes to volleyball, quilting and Friday night dances.
Facts
Price Range$
Property Class★
Amenities & Services
RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No