Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arizona Golf Resorts

Westwind Golf & RV Resort

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
9797 S. Frontage Road, Yuma, Arizona 85365, US
(866) 440-2992
Visit Website
Location Map

About Westwind Golf & RV Resort

Westwind Golf & RV Resort is a 55 & up RV and golf resort in Yuma, Arizona. Located just off I-8, this RV resort features a 9-hole, par-3 golf course that plays just over 1,200 yards and is ideal for short rounds and beginning players. Amenities at Westwind beyond golf are a restaurant and bar, outdoor pool, pickleball, billiards, library, fitness center and more. The resort has a full roster of organized activities for guests, ranging from fitness and Zumba classes to volleyball, quilting and Friday night dances.

Facts

Price Range$
Property Class

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Westwind Golf & RV Resort

Reviews

No reviews

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me