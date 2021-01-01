About Westwind Golf & RV Resort Westwind Golf & RV Resort is a 55 & up RV and golf resort in Yuma, Arizona. Located just off I-8, this RV resort features a 9-hole, par-3 golf course that plays just over 1,200 yards and is ideal for short rounds and beginning players. Amenities at Westwind beyond golf are a restaurant and bar, outdoor pool, pickleball, billiards, library, fitness center and more. The resort has a full roster of organized activities for guests, ranging from fitness and Zumba classes to volleyball, quilting and Friday night dances.

Facts Price Range $ Property Class ★ Amenities & Services Restaurants Casual, Bar Short Course Yes Fitness Center Yes Banquet Space Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No