Club Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Bay

110 Village Ln., Fairfield Bay, Arkansas 72088, US
(501) 884-3333
Location Map

About Club Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Bay

Club Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Bay features one- and two-bedroom timeshare condominium units and vacation rentals near the Indian Hills Golf Resort on the northern side of Greers Ferry Lake. Units range in size from 591 square feet to 1,525 square feet. Some feature whirlpool tubs and private balconies. The resort is not on the lake but is a short drive away where there is a beach and marina available for use. Additional activities here include mini golf, outdoor pool, shuffleboard, horseshoes and more. Club Wyndham is located two hours from Little Rock and minutes from the Ozark National Forests and Blanchard Springs Caverns.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres14000
Year Opened1982
Number of Units100-300

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesFractional Ownership
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Club Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Bay

Reviews

4.3
100 Reviews (100)

Reviewer Photos

Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u1788253
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Peaceful

My wife and I love playing here! So peaceful and relaxing!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Hacker2016
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Rough in every way

Greens dead & bare spots, fairways mostly weeds, tee box wore bare. Don’t play at even half price again.Sorry condition, was nice 4 years ago, Now worst course in area hands down .

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u915784752
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
gregske
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Dry conditions

Fairways were extremely dry for this time of the year. Several of the greens were in really bad shape. Course is well maintained. Need some rain!

Conditions Fair
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
gregske
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
c4explde
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
bumbum1001
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 20-24
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Come and play

Some tee boxes are being worked on. A few greens have some bare spots on the edges. Lots of rocks in the rough on several fairways. With all that being said this is a good course with great staff. Gas carts run a bit slow. Nice new driving range. Overall I enjoy this course and make the 40 minute drive a least twice a month to play.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
bumbum1001
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Best round

Shot my best round ever. Most greens are in nice condition. Some tee boxes are a bit worn. Overall it is a. fun course with great staff.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
burklowr
Played On
Reviews 23
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u314159896875
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Beautiful Course

We enjoyed our time on the course, the landscape, rock formation and caves were wonderful to see

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
burklowr
Played On
Reviews 23
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
numerounoHP
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Nature is all around

A big chip over a natural ravine for a par-3 at 17 which is great at sundown around 4:30 in November. There was water to hit over on a few holes. Enough sand traps to require strategy. A large cave accessible by golf cart. Newly implemented driving range. Course condition was extremely fair. The greens calling for attention were getting the necessary maintenance soon. Perfect for all skill levels.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
jacobsummers2210
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
jkb5070
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 20-24
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Nice Dy Bad Conditions

Course conditions have deteriorated at Indian Hills - not sure why. In the past, it has been great. Go play Mountain Ranch!

Conditions Fair
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
goodriws
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

All great except conditions - get what you pay for

Staff was great. Price was great. Only saw a couple other groups. Course just wasn't maintained all that well. Several tee boxes had just been re-sodded and were very wet and uneven. Greens were about as slow as I've ever played on. Fairways and rough were decent. But what can you expect when you're paying $55 for two players to ride 18 holes. In that regard, it was good value. There were a few memorable, scenic holes.

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
dalegabrielson
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
JonathanS
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Great course!

This is a great course for the average player. Pretty straight forward, great greens, some ground under repair in a couple of fairways, but overall a great course. The staff at the Pro Shop was extremely nice and helpful. Told us about everything going on with the course, and that part of the construction taking place was to build a driving range. And even told us about the Indian cave on hole 9, which was very interesting to see. Will definitely play this course again when I'm in Fairfield Bay, AR!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
bumbum1001
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Good golf course for the money

Some of the greens have bad sections on them. Course is still fun to play for the cost. Very friendly staff. Always enjoy my play there.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
tbeckhm73
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good value

Course was wide open, played as a single. Waited briefly on a foursome in front of me, they allowed me to play through, and it was clear sailing from there on. The course is challenging from the blue and white tees, you have to think your way around. Greens were in good condition, no pitch marks, unlike northern courses. They're in the process of making some improvements to the course to make a bit more player friendly, a driving range is in the works as is an indoor simulator in the future. Staff and members are pleasant and friendly, you can grab a bite and drinks at the Little Red Restaurant next to the clubhouse. I vacation here often and play the course 6-12 rounds a year.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Indian Hills Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u314160308086
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
