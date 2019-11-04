Club Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Bay
About Club Wyndham Resort at Fairfield BayClub Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Bay features one- and two-bedroom timeshare condominium units and vacation rentals near the Indian Hills Golf Resort on the northern side of Greers Ferry Lake. Units range in size from 591 square feet to 1,525 square feet. Some feature whirlpool tubs and private balconies. The resort is not on the lake but is a short drive away where there is a beach and marina available for use. Additional activities here include mini golf, outdoor pool, shuffleboard, horseshoes and more. Club Wyndham is located two hours from Little Rock and minutes from the Ozark National Forests and Blanchard Springs Caverns.
Fairfield Bay, ArkansasSemi-Private/Resort4.2937117647100
Peaceful
My wife and I love playing here! So peaceful and relaxing!
Rough in every way
Greens dead & bare spots, fairways mostly weeds, tee box wore bare. Don’t play at even half price again.Sorry condition, was nice 4 years ago, Now worst course in area hands down .
Dry conditions
Fairways were extremely dry for this time of the year. Several of the greens were in really bad shape. Course is well maintained. Need some rain!
Come and play
Some tee boxes are being worked on. A few greens have some bare spots on the edges. Lots of rocks in the rough on several fairways. With all that being said this is a good course with great staff. Gas carts run a bit slow. Nice new driving range. Overall I enjoy this course and make the 40 minute drive a least twice a month to play.
Best round
Shot my best round ever. Most greens are in nice condition. Some tee boxes are a bit worn. Overall it is a. fun course with great staff.
Beautiful Course
We enjoyed our time on the course, the landscape, rock formation and caves were wonderful to see
Nature is all around
A big chip over a natural ravine for a par-3 at 17 which is great at sundown around 4:30 in November. There was water to hit over on a few holes. Enough sand traps to require strategy. A large cave accessible by golf cart. Newly implemented driving range. Course condition was extremely fair. The greens calling for attention were getting the necessary maintenance soon. Perfect for all skill levels.
Nice Dy Bad Conditions
Course conditions have deteriorated at Indian Hills - not sure why. In the past, it has been great. Go play Mountain Ranch!
All great except conditions - get what you pay for
Staff was great. Price was great. Only saw a couple other groups. Course just wasn't maintained all that well. Several tee boxes had just been re-sodded and were very wet and uneven. Greens were about as slow as I've ever played on. Fairways and rough were decent. But what can you expect when you're paying $55 for two players to ride 18 holes. In that regard, it was good value. There were a few memorable, scenic holes.
Great course!
This is a great course for the average player. Pretty straight forward, great greens, some ground under repair in a couple of fairways, but overall a great course. The staff at the Pro Shop was extremely nice and helpful. Told us about everything going on with the course, and that part of the construction taking place was to build a driving range. And even told us about the Indian cave on hole 9, which was very interesting to see. Will definitely play this course again when I'm in Fairfield Bay, AR!
Good golf course for the money
Some of the greens have bad sections on them. Course is still fun to play for the cost. Very friendly staff. Always enjoy my play there.
Good value
Course was wide open, played as a single. Waited briefly on a foursome in front of me, they allowed me to play through, and it was clear sailing from there on. The course is challenging from the blue and white tees, you have to think your way around. Greens were in good condition, no pitch marks, unlike northern courses. They're in the process of making some improvements to the course to make a bit more player friendly, a driving range is in the works as is an indoor simulator in the future. Staff and members are pleasant and friendly, you can grab a bite and drinks at the Little Red Restaurant next to the clubhouse. I vacation here often and play the course 6-12 rounds a year.