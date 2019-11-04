Club Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Bay

Course was wide open, played as a single. Waited briefly on a foursome in front of me, they allowed me to play through, and it was clear sailing from there on. The course is challenging from the blue and white tees, you have to think your way around. Greens were in good condition, no pitch marks, unlike northern courses. They're in the process of making some improvements to the course to make a bit more player friendly, a driving range is in the works as is an indoor simulator in the future. Staff and members are pleasant and friendly, you can grab a bite and drinks at the Little Red Restaurant next to the clubhouse. I vacation here often and play the course 6-12 rounds a year.