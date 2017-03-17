Degray Lake Resort State Park
2027 State Park Entrance Rd., Bismark, Arkansas 71929, US
(501) 865-5810
About Degray Lake Resort State ParkDegray Lake Resort State Park is located on Degray Lake, southwest of Little Rock off I-30. The resort features a 96-room main lodge and conference center, plus 81 campsites and three yurts. Amenities include the 18-hole golf course and driving range, plus disc golf, swimming, tennis, hiking and mountain bike trails and horseback riding. A full-service marina has boat rentals as well as kayaks and pedal boats. The main restaurant is the Shoreline Restaurant, overlooking Degray Lake.
Facts
Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres984
Year Opened1976
Number of Units100-300
Amenities
RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Services
Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Reviews
2.0
Played On 03/17/2017
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Awesome layout, but that is all this place has.
Has I stated it is an amazing layout, but the maintenance they provide is not enough to keep up with the course. It looks like a teenager is mowing the fairways and the greens not a groundskeeper.
The greens are ridiculously sloped and either lighting fast with the grain or super slow into the grain. They need to spend a few more bucks to get this place updated. It could be one of the best public courses in Arkansas.
Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
