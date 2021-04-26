Glenwood Country Club
About Glenwood Country ClubGlenwood Country Club is a semi-private club with two lodges located on the property for stay-and-play packages. Guests of the lodge receive unlimited golf and practice facility access. The Greens Lodge sleeps up to 17 people and can be partitioned out or rented in full. The Fairways Lodge has 12 newly furnished rooms with full kitchens. For dining, guests can go to the Glenwood CC clubhouse's 19th hole. Outside the back of the lodge is a hot tub with Ozarks views. The 18-hole golf course opened in 1994 and received a renovation of the greens in 2015. The course plays as a par 72 up to 6,561 yards.
The greens are worst greens I have ever played on. Absolutely do not play this course. Maybe next year the greens will be back to normal. Weeds have taken over the greens. The course has a beautiful layout,
Poor conditions, greens in horrible shape
Average design with many blind tee shots. Signage leaves a lot to be desired. Greens are pasture cut close to the ground. Not a good value at any price. wont be back, desperately in need of grass renovation. You can find hype online about this course, but the truth is this course is in horrible shape.
I know it’s winter. With that being said. The greens where rough. There are very poor indicators where the next Teebox is located. I would hope that as the weather gets better that the conditions will improve. However, the other players we encountered where very friendly and helpful. I would Possibly play there the next time in in Arkansas
Fairways look great
Fairways look great but greens could use some work for sure but overall a very fun course and friendly staff
Not a good course
There were a few temporary greens they didn’t tell me about, that were hidden on the approach. The fairways were not cut and it was hard to find your tee shot- even in the middle of the fairways.The greens were in terrible shape bare spots to big to repair and not maintained properly. I won’t be paying that much money to play this course again. It is a rip-off.
Tourney
Just played in golf tourney this weekend . Was hoping to play on some nice greens. Greens are horrible. A few almost unputtable. this place just took in over $21, 000.oo in entry fees from 108 players. And only paid out $175.00 for each flight winner ? (Club house credit of course)
They did have skins that paid well . Closet to pin. Long drive , etc. I will never play a tournament here again. So long Glenwoid
Narrow fairways
Narrow fairways makes this course a very good challange. Hit the tee ball good and you will enjoy this little hidden gem very nice. Fast greens and moderately bunkered.