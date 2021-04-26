Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arkansas Golf Resorts

Glenwood Country Club

584 Highway 70 East, Glenwood, Arkansas 71943, US
(870) 356-4422
Location Map

About Glenwood Country Club

Glenwood Country Club is a semi-private club with two lodges located on the property for stay-and-play packages. Guests of the lodge receive unlimited golf and practice facility access. The Greens Lodge sleeps up to 17 people and can be partitioned out or rented in full. The Fairways Lodge has 12 newly furnished rooms with full kitchens. For dining, guests can go to the Glenwood CC clubhouse's 19th hole. Outside the back of the lodge is a hot tub with Ozarks views. The 18-hole golf course opened in 1994 and received a renovation of the greens in 2015. The course plays as a par 72 up to 6,561 yards.

Facts

Price Range$
Property Class
Acres180
Year Opened1994
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Glenwood Country Club

Reviews

2.3
8 Reviews (8)
Glenwood Country Club
Default User Avatar
u000005133494
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Wet weather
Used cart

Greens

The greens are worst greens I have ever played on. Absolutely do not play this course. Maybe next year the greens will be back to normal. Weeds have taken over the greens. The course has a beautiful layout,

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Glenwood Country Club
Default User Avatar
RonGriffin
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Poor conditions, greens in horrible shape

Average design with many blind tee shots. Signage leaves a lot to be desired. Greens are pasture cut close to the ground. Not a good value at any price. wont be back, desperately in need of grass renovation. You can find hype online about this course, but the truth is this course is in horrible shape.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Glenwood Country Club
Default User Avatar
Brianstull60
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

I know it’s winter. With that being said. The greens where rough. There are very poor indicators where the next Teebox is located. I would hope that as the weather gets better that the conditions will improve. However, the other players we encountered where very friendly and helpful. I would Possibly play there the next time in in Arkansas

Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Glenwood Country Club
Default User Avatar
alexmsharp23
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played

Fairways look great

Fairways look great but greens could use some work for sure but overall a very fun course and friendly staff

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Glenwood Country Club
Default User Avatar
u148028568
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Not a good course

There were a few temporary greens they didn’t tell me about, that were hidden on the approach. The fairways were not cut and it was hard to find your tee shot- even in the middle of the fairways.The greens were in terrible shape bare spots to big to repair and not maintained properly. I won’t be paying that much money to play this course again. It is a rip-off.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Poor
Glenwood Country Club
Default User Avatar
u314160656491
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Glenwood Country Club
Default User Avatar
Drabbled
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
2.0
Previously Played

Tourney

Just played in golf tourney this weekend . Was hoping to play on some nice greens. Greens are horrible. A few almost unputtable. this place just took in over $21, 000.oo in entry fees from 108 players. And only paid out $175.00 for each flight winner ? (Club house credit of course)
They did have skins that paid well . Closet to pin. Long drive , etc. I will never play a tournament here again. So long Glenwoid

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Glenwood Country Club
Default User Avatar
bolapro40
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Good weather
Used cart

Narrow fairways

Narrow fairways makes this course a very good challange. Hit the tee ball good and you will enjoy this little hidden gem very nice. Fast greens and moderately bunkered.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
