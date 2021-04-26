About Glenwood Country Club Glenwood Country Club is a semi-private club with two lodges located on the property for stay-and-play packages. Guests of the lodge receive unlimited golf and practice facility access. The Greens Lodge sleeps up to 17 people and can be partitioned out or rented in full. The Fairways Lodge has 12 newly furnished rooms with full kitchens. For dining, guests can go to the Glenwood CC clubhouse's 19th hole. Outside the back of the lodge is a hot tub with Ozarks views. The 18-hole golf course opened in 1994 and received a renovation of the greens in 2015. The course plays as a par 72 up to 6,561 yards.

Facts Price Range $ Property Class ★ Acres 180 Year Opened 1994 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities & Services Restaurants Casual Room Types Room Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No