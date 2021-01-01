About Millwood Landing Resort Millwood Landing Resort is located in Ashdown on the shores of 25,000-acre Millwood Lake. It is an RV Park with 14 lakeside cabins and an 18-hole golf course. It is located near Millwood State Park. Amenities include anoutdoor swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, two fishing ponds and a golf course with driving range.

Facts Price Range $, $$ Property Class ★ Year Opened 1975 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities & Services Tennis Yes Practice Facility Yes Banquet Space Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No