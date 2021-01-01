Millwood Landing Resort
596 State Hwy 317, Ashdown, Arkansas 71822, US
(870) 898-5320
About Millwood Landing ResortMillwood Landing Resort is located in Ashdown on the shores of 25,000-acre Millwood Lake. It is an RV Park with 14 lakeside cabins and an 18-hole golf course. It is located near Millwood State Park. Amenities include anoutdoor swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, two fishing ponds and a golf course with driving range.
Facts
Price Range$, $$
Property Class★
Year Opened1975
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities & Services
TennisYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No