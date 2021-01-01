Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Arkansas Golf Resorts

Millwood Landing Resort

A view of a hole at Millwood Landing Golf & RV Resort.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
596 State Hwy 317, Ashdown, Arkansas 71822, US
(870) 898-5320
Visit Website
Location Map

About Millwood Landing Resort

Millwood Landing Resort is located in Ashdown on the shores of 25,000-acre Millwood Lake. It is an RV Park with 14 lakeside cabins and an 18-hole golf course. It is located near Millwood State Park. Amenities include anoutdoor swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, two fishing ponds and a golf course with driving range.

Facts

Price Range$, $$
Property Class
Year Opened1975
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

TennisYes
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Millwood Landing Resort

Reviews

No reviews

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me