About Black Desert Resort The brand new Black Desert Resort lies among the jet black lava beds of southern Utah in the city of Irvins. While the golf course is open, guests will have to wait until fall 2024 to experience the beauty of Greater Zion during their stay in one of the resort's 150 rooms. Black Desert also offers ownership opportunities and single family homes for those interested in a longer stay. Roughly 600 acres of property allow endless possibilities of excursions for guests - hiking the canyons, mountain biking and rock climbing are all close by in addition to Sand Hollow State Park, known for water sports, boating and fishing. When completed, guests can indulge at the lakeside restaurant, rooftop steakhouse or the cafe and sports bar and grill for a more relaxed meal. The resort will also feature a spa in addition to the 19-hole Tom Weiskopf lava-field course that debuted in 2023 and is already scheduled to host upcoming LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR events. The golf facilities include a 36-hole putting course, driving range and virtual golf on a Trackman simulator. Black Desert will eventually house a Family Village hub for shopping and having fun on a lazy river, rope bridges, wave pool, zip lines or obstacle courses.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★★ Acres 600 Year Opened 2023 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual Room Types Room, Cabins/Home Rental Pool Outdoor Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Practice Facility Yes Spa Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No