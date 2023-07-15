Black Desert Resort
About Black Desert ResortThe brand new Black Desert Resort lies among the jet black lava beds of southern Utah in the city of Irvins. While the golf course is open, guests will have to wait until fall 2024 to experience the beauty of Greater Zion during their stay in one of the resort's 150 rooms. Black Desert also offers ownership opportunities and single family homes for those interested in a longer stay. Roughly 600 acres of property allow endless possibilities of excursions for guests - hiking the canyons, mountain biking and rock climbing are all close by in addition to Sand Hollow State Park, known for water sports, boating and fishing. When completed, guests can indulge at the lakeside restaurant, rooftop steakhouse or the cafe and sports bar and grill for a more relaxed meal. The resort will also feature a spa in addition to the 19-hole Tom Weiskopf lava-field course that debuted in 2023 and is already scheduled to host upcoming LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR events. The golf facilities include a 36-hole putting course, driving range and virtual golf on a Trackman simulator. Black Desert will eventually house a Family Village hub for shopping and having fun on a lazy river, rope bridges, wave pool, zip lines or obstacle courses.
Great course - debatable value
Played here while it was still possible to get a tee-time, since the upcoming PGA and LPGA events will likely impact that going forward. It's certainly one of the best layouts I've played, but is it worth 2-4x what I can pay to play other great courses in the are? Definitely not.
Weiskopf Classic
Was able to play on the second day of full opening. This track is now undoubtedly the premiere course in the St George area and arguably tops in the St George, Mesquite region. Tom Weiskopf did a wonderful job working with the natural terrain to produce a course that flows beautifully through the area lava fields with the beautiful Kayenta sandstone as a backdrop. Nothing felt forced or tricked out. We were told that the LPGA will be playing an event here in 2024 and they are working to get a PGA tour event here in the next couple years. The course is still rough around the edges in that there's still some cart paths to be finished and a permanent clubhouse and halfway house are yet to be built. But don't let that deter you from playing this classic before they go private.