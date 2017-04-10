Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Colorado Golf Resorts

Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
3225 Broadmoor Valley Road , Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906, US
(719) 538-4000
Visit Website
Location Map

About Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort

Located in Colorado Springs just over an hour's drive south of Denver is the Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, a Dolce Resort. This 217-acre property features 321 guest rooms and suites and is part of the Country Club of Colorado Springs, which is home to an 18-hole golf course, tennis, fitness center and Alluvia Spa. Standard guest rooms are over 400 square feet and come with a balcony. Cheyenne Mountain has three dining concepts on site as well as multiple swimming areas, from a lap pool to adults-only pool and even a beach area on the Curr Reservoir. The Country Club of Colorado is an 18-hole Pete Dye design and available only to members and guests of the resort.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres217
Year Opened1984
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual, Fine
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolAdults Only, Indoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes
Golf Packages for Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort
Country Club of Colorado
Cheyenne Mountain Stay & Play Package
FROM $247 (USD)
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Cheyenne Mountain Resort Colorado Springs and 2 rounds of golf at the Country Club of Colorado.

Articles on Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort

C.C. of Colorado - Cheyenne Mountain Resort
Articles
Cheyenne Mountain Resort: An undiscovered golf escape in Colorado
Get to know one of Colorado's hidden-gem golf getaways, Cheyenne Mountain Resort & Country Club and Colorado Country Club.
2 Min Read
By GolfPass Staff

Golf courses at Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort

Reviews

4.3
3 Reviews (3)
Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort
Default User Avatar
jcraighea
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
First Time Playing

Very Disappointing

The weather was bad, put that aside and I was very disappointed with my experience. The greens are covered with sand it a half inch deep on most greens. 16 of 18 greens are unplayable and they did not mention this when I called to make my tee time. The gal who checked us in was friendly, but the rest of the staff was no help. When I commented on the greens after we got done they were just ok whatever. No apology nothing. I would say don't bother it's exspensive and you don't get what you pay for.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort
Default User Avatar
Travisgolf22
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great course

Great course with very friendly and helpful staff! The back 9 was like playing an entirely different track. It has a little of everything....challenging water holes, the tricky mountain greens, and fairways that can be both your best friend and worst enemy. My family played this course and everyone age 13-46 found it enjoyable. I plan on doing a tournament there in the fall. It's a quick jaunt from Castle Rock so doesn't have to take your entire day....unless you want it to. Have fun!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort
Default User Avatar
Nelson9675
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Used cart

Rocky Mountain Gem

As a Colorado resident I am disappointed I didn't find this course a long time ago! I live in the south Denver area and can get here in 45 minutes which makes it great for a day of golf or a weekend getaway. The course sits at the base of Cheyenne Mountain which creates a beautiful backdrop. I am an "average" golfer but have played the course with all levels and collectively I can say that the course is challenging yet fair regardless of handicap. It incorporates both water and native areas and the fairways and greens are beautifully maintained. This is one of my favorites and I recommend it to friends all the time, both local and visitors to colorado.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Now Reading
Search Near Me