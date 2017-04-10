Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort
About Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce ResortLocated in Colorado Springs just over an hour's drive south of Denver is the Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, a Dolce Resort. This 217-acre property features 321 guest rooms and suites and is part of the Country Club of Colorado Springs, which is home to an 18-hole golf course, tennis, fitness center and Alluvia Spa. Standard guest rooms are over 400 square feet and come with a balcony. Cheyenne Mountain has three dining concepts on site as well as multiple swimming areas, from a lap pool to adults-only pool and even a beach area on the Curr Reservoir. The Country Club of Colorado is an 18-hole Pete Dye design and available only to members and guests of the resort.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Articles on Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort
Golf courses at Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort
-
Colorado Springs, ColoradoPrivate/Resort4.33333
Images from Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort
Reviews
Very Disappointing
The weather was bad, put that aside and I was very disappointed with my experience. The greens are covered with sand it a half inch deep on most greens. 16 of 18 greens are unplayable and they did not mention this when I called to make my tee time. The gal who checked us in was friendly, but the rest of the staff was no help. When I commented on the greens after we got done they were just ok whatever. No apology nothing. I would say don't bother it's exspensive and you don't get what you pay for.
Great course
Great course with very friendly and helpful staff! The back 9 was like playing an entirely different track. It has a little of everything....challenging water holes, the tricky mountain greens, and fairways that can be both your best friend and worst enemy. My family played this course and everyone age 13-46 found it enjoyable. I plan on doing a tournament there in the fall. It's a quick jaunt from Castle Rock so doesn't have to take your entire day....unless you want it to. Have fun!
Rocky Mountain Gem
As a Colorado resident I am disappointed I didn't find this course a long time ago! I live in the south Denver area and can get here in 45 minutes which makes it great for a day of golf or a weekend getaway. The course sits at the base of Cheyenne Mountain which creates a beautiful backdrop. I am an "average" golfer but have played the course with all levels and collectively I can say that the course is challenging yet fair regardless of handicap. It incorporates both water and native areas and the fairways and greens are beautifully maintained. This is one of my favorites and I recommend it to friends all the time, both local and visitors to colorado.